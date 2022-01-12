Winners in the senior pageant were, from left, Lexie Kent, Miss New Albany; Carson Darlene Grisham, first runner-up; Katie Littlejohn, second runner-up; Rylie Ozbirn, third runner-up; Kenidi Sanders, fourth runner-up; and Hannah Hughes, Ivy Jordan Spirit Award.
Winners in the Miss Teen New Albany pageant were, from left, Dayton Grisham, Ivy Jordan Spirit Award; Maggie Graham, fourth runner-up; Indya Simmons, third runner-up; Alea Hudson, second runner-up; Addi Owen, first runner-up; and Allyson Beard, Miss Teen New Albany.
Lexie Kent will reign as Miss New Albany for the next year with Allyson Beard serving as Miss Teen New Albany.
The two emerged from a field of 10 young women seeking the senior title and 20 for the teen category.
Kent will represent the city at a variety of events throughout the year and compete for the state title in Hattiesburg next fall.
In the senior category, Kenidi Sanders was fourth runner-up, Rylie Ozbirn was third, Katie Littlejohn was second and Carson Darlene Grisham was first runner-up. Hannah Hughes was winner of the newly-named Ivy Jordan Spirit Award.
In the teen competition, Maggie Graham was fourth runner-up, Indya Simmons was third, Alea Hudson was second and Addi Owen was first. Dayton Grisham won the spirit award.
The Miss New Albany pageant was for women ages 18 through 24. Judging for the Miss New Albany pageant is based on a casual get-to-know-you five-minute interview, a 20-second speech on stage promoting New Albany and Union County, and then evening gown.
The first runner-up receives a $750 scholarship and the winner receives a $1,500 scholarship. All the scholarships must be used at Mississippi schools and contestants must live in New Albany or Union County, or if in college have a primary or parents’ address in Union County.
The Miss Teen New Albany pageant was for young women ages 13 through 17. Judging in the Miss Teen New Albany pageant is based on evening gown appearance and then active wear. The winner receives a $500 scholarship.
This year’s sponsors include BNA Bank, Magnolia Soap and Bath Company, Van-Atkins Jewelers, Rachel Ray Real Estate and Perkins Dental for Miss New Albany and Pam Brown State Farm, Representative Sam Creekmore, Mission Rehabilitation, J. Morris Realty and Weeden Eye Clinic for Miss Teen.
Entrants for Miss New Albany were Hannah Morgan Hughes, Rylie Nicole Ozbirn, Maggie Lynn Moody, Kenidi Raquel Sanders, Sophie Grace Hooker, Madison Grace Noelle Bennett, Carson Darlene Grisham, Katherine Ann Littlejohn, Cailyn Leigh Rape and Lexie Faith Kent.
Entrants in the Miss Teen New Albany pageant included MacKenzie Fooshee, Maggie Graham, Indya Simmons, Jade Bell, Allyson Beard, Anna Rose Goodson, Maci McLellen, Addi Owen, Lillie Hampton, Polly Beth Reid;
Madison Shortnacy, Alea Hudson, Katie Dallas, Daylen Grisham, Emery Roberts, Hannah Grace Ghoul, Elly Grace Gains, Josie Osorio, Ella Kate Hooker and Brooklyn Anderson.