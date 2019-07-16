This past week the Union County Library presented a juggler as entertainment Thursday for part of the summer reading program. The library is also shifting gears to get ready for the fall school session by hosting a book fair this week and has added a special section where children can purchase a variety of school supplies.
Library continues summer reading program, gets ready for school
Lynn West
