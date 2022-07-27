A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
The Union County Library wrapped up a very full summer of activities this past week with a highly-anticipated foam and spray party in the library parking lot.
The library held its first foam party a year ago, with foam supplied by Bubble Foam Pop, from Madison. The event was a hit, so it was scheduled again and well more than 100 participants showed up.
The foam used is non-staining, non-toxic, biodegradable and hypoallergenic. It also evaporates quickly when it gets on a person or clothing.
As an added feature, the New Albany Fire Department provided aerial spray for those who wanted to wash off foam or just enjoy the cooling water.
lynn.west@journalinc.com
Lynn is the managing editor of the New Albany Gazette.
