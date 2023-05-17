During the months of June and July, the Union County Library is hosting their annual Summer Reading Program that allows young kids to have some extra fun over the summer with loads of fun activities scheduled. “Take a Trip Thursdays” lets kids take trips to places such as New Orleans, the Walter Anderson Museum, Gatlinburg, the fair, and the Huntsville Space Station with just their imagination. Other activities include outdoor fun, hand lettering, photo camp, art camp, reptiles, and the Magic Mr. Nick Dinosaur Crew. Pack your kids a towel and a bathing suit and/or a T-shirt and shorts for the Foam Party at 11a.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the parking lot. Parents are encouraged to bring their children for this free summer fun.
Every Saturday morning this summer, the Union County Library will have a Saturday Morning Book Share for children in grades second to fifth in the Welcome Center. The library staff encourages children to read and keep up with their books to win prizes.
Every Wednesday morning at 10 a.m., the Union County Library has Preschool Storytime with a guest author. The children are read several books by the special guest and are given drinks and snacks. Parents are sent home with a fun activity packet for their children to do. On May 10, the guest author was Mrs. Sarah Frances Hardy. She read her books “Puzzled by Pink,” “Dress Me!,” and “Paint Me!” to the kids as they enjoyed their snacks of cookies and ice cream.
From June 1-July 20, the Myrtle Library is hosting their Summer Reading Program with the theme “Be a Rock Star” for children in grades kindergarten to fifth for free. It will be a study of all things rocks and gemstones and will be held every Thursday at 10 a.m. with Kim Gentry. The topics of fun include crafts, storytelling, rocks, gemstones, geodes, rock crystals, and excavation. The library encourages parents to bring their children for these fun activities.
Partial New Albany schedule:
Thursday, June 1, 2 p.m. - Take A Trip Thursday to Memphis
Friday, June 2, 10 a.m. – Gourd Bird Houses with Tim Burress
Tuesday, June 6, 10 a.m. – Blue Springs Safari
Thursday, June 8, 2 p.m. – Take A Trip Thursday to New Orleans
Thursday, June 15, 2 p.m. – Take A Trip Thursday to New York
Friday, June 16, 10 a.m.-noon – Hand Lettering (must register)
Saturday, June 17, 11 a.m. – Foam Party (wear bathing suit or T-shirt and shorts, shoes that can get wet and bring a towel)
Tuesday, June 20, 10 a.m. – Stormin’ Bob Swanson
Thursday, June 22, 2 p.m. – Take A Trip Thursday to Walter Anderson Museum
Friday, June 23, 10 a.m. – Outdoor fun: Rain barrels with Tim Burress
Saturday, June 24, 10 a.m.-noon – Photo camp with Anna Gaines (must register)
Tuesday, June 27, 10 a.m. – “Rock” Around the Clock with Kim Gentry
Thursday, June 29, 2 p.m. – Take A Trip Thursday to the Beach
Thursday, July 6, 2 p.m. – Take A Trip Thursday to Gatlinburg
Tuesday, July 11, 10 a.m. – Juggler Wine Danenburg
Thursday, July 13, 2 p.m. – Take A Trip Thursday to the Fair
Saturday, July 15, 11 a.m. – Reptiles with Dana Ligon
Tuesday, July 18, 10 a.m. – Bubble Immersion
Thursday, July 20, 2 p.m. – Take A Trip Thursday to Huntsville Space Station
Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m.-noon – Art Camp with Anna Gaines (must register)
Tuesday, July 25, 10 a.m. – Magic Mr. Nick Dinosaur Crew
Thursday, July 27, 2 p.m. – Take A Trip Thursday to Washington, D.C.
