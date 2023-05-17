During the months of June and July, the Union County Library is hosting their annual Summer Reading Program that allows young kids to have some extra fun over the summer with loads of fun activities scheduled. “Take a Trip Thursdays” lets kids take trips to places such as New Orleans, the Walter Anderson Museum, Gatlinburg, the fair, and the Huntsville Space Station with just their imagination. Other activities include outdoor fun, hand lettering, photo camp, art camp, reptiles, and the Magic Mr. Nick Dinosaur Crew. Pack your kids a towel and a bathing suit and/or a T-shirt and shorts for the Foam Party at 11a.m. on Saturday, June 17, in the parking lot. Parents are encouraged to bring their children for this free summer fun.

