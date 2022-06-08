June at the Union County Library will be packed with activities for all ages ranging from pre-schoolers all the way up to senior citizens, and even offer an opportunity for teachers and others to earn Continuing Education Units from Mississippi College.
Programs will be at both the New Albany and Myrtle library branches, using the summer learning program theme of Oceans of Possibilities.
The main Summer Learning Programs will be Tuesdays at 10 a.m., except for the June 14 program:
June 7, 10 a.m. - Eli Whiteside plus Snap ‘n’ Roll Photos from 9 to 12
June 14, 2 p.m. - Life at WTVA with John Dolusic
June 21, 10 a.m. - Steven Tucker with Mississippi State Extension
June 28, 10 a.m. - Terry Vandeventer, The Snake Man
Magic Mondays at the Union County Library will offer come-and-go activities for all ages:
June 6 - Make a Pom Sea Turtle
June 13 - Balloon Animal Octopus
June 20 - Sea Snakes
June 27 - Popsicle and Water Painting Fun
Preschool story time at the library is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Guest readers will be:
June 1 - Miss New Albany Lexie Kent
June 8 - Lauren Stanford
June 15 - Nicole Hudspeth
June 22 - Miss Teen New Albany Allyson Beard
June 29 - BreAnna Heard
The Myrtle library will have summer programs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Myrtle Mondays will have programming for ages 55 and up seniors at 2 p.m.:
June 6 - Bob Russell with Red Belly Bee Farm
June 13 - Mitch Stone, Potts Camp native with music and more
June 20 - Bingo with light refreshments
June 27 - Eugene Stockstill, Pastor of First United Methodist Church at Myrtle, writing workshop for seniors
Myrtle Wacky Wednesdays will have come and go from 2 to 4 p.m.:
June 1 - Pom Flowers
June 8 - Sea Snakes
June 15 -Balloon Octopus
June 22 - Sea Turtles
June 29 - Grow a Sea Creature
July 6 - No Program
July 13 - Popsicle Painting
July 20 - I Spy with Spy Pens
July 27 - Sand Art
The main Myrtle programs will be at 2 p.m. Thursdays:
June 2 - Martin Crotts with Magnolia Drugs sharing books about sharks and ocean life
June 9 - Bentley Burns Magic Show
June 16 - Sherry Speegle with USPS
June 23 - Amanda Sheffield with Carter Insurance
June 30 - Sandy Cameron
A related summer program will be Camp Smiles, providing fun activities for special needs children in June and July.
The free program includes activities at the Union County Library, Movie Day at the Magnolia, Tennis Day and Crafts with Beth’s Bungalow.
For more information call 662-512-8386 or email info@kingtherapiesllc.com
Finally, a one-day environmental workshop for teachers and other leaders will offer the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units with Mississippi College.
The Streamside Seminar is being sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and will be held Monday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union County Library. The seminar will be facilitated by Debora Waz, conservation educator for the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.
The seminar is an opportunity for teachers to learn about aquatic habitats and awareness of the need for conservation through hands-on experience they can duplicate with their students.
Project WET is a curriculum and activity guide for K-12 grades that is a collection of innovative water-related activities that are hands-on, easy to use and fun.
Project WET activities promote critical thinking and problem solving skills and help provide young people with the knowledge and experience they will need to make prudent decision regarding water resource use.
The workshop is appropriate for teachers of all subject and grade levels, Scout leaders, camp leaders and youth leaders of any kind.
There is no cost. Each workshop earns six contact hours and participants can earn 0.6 CEUs from Mississippi College. If one has taken a Project WET workshop before, one can still earn CEUs by taking it again as long as it has been more than six months since you last took the workshop.
Limited space is available and participants must pre-register. To register or for more information email Debora Waz at debora.waz@mmns.ms.gov.