Miss New Albany Hospitality Lexie Kent reads to young library patrons.

 By J. LYNN WEST New Albany Gazette

June at the Union County Library will be packed with activities for all ages ranging from pre-schoolers all the way up to senior citizens, and even offer an opportunity for teachers and others to earn Continuing Education Units from Mississippi College.

Programs will be at both the New Albany and Myrtle library branches, using the summer learning program theme of Oceans of Possibilities.

The main Summer Learning Programs will be Tuesdays at 10 a.m., except for the June 14 program:

June 7, 10 a.m. - Eli Whiteside plus Snap ‘n’ Roll Photos from 9 to 12

June 14, 2 p.m. - Life at WTVA with John Dolusic

June 21, 10 a.m. - Steven Tucker with Mississippi State Extension

June 28, 10 a.m. - Terry Vandeventer, The Snake Man

Magic Mondays at the Union County Library will offer come-and-go activities for all ages:

June 6 - Make a Pom Sea Turtle

June 13 - Balloon Animal Octopus

June 20 - Sea Snakes

June 27 - Popsicle and Water Painting Fun

Preschool story time at the library is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays. Guest readers will be:

June 1 - Miss New Albany Lexie Kent

June 8 - Lauren Stanford

June 15 - Nicole Hudspeth

June 22 - Miss Teen New Albany Allyson Beard

June 29 - BreAnna Heard

The Myrtle library will have summer programs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Myrtle Mondays will have programming for ages 55 and up seniors at 2 p.m.:

June 6 - Bob Russell with Red Belly Bee Farm

June 13 - Mitch Stone, Potts Camp native with music and more

June 20 - Bingo with light refreshments

June 27 - Eugene Stockstill, Pastor of First United Methodist Church at Myrtle, writing workshop for seniors

Myrtle Wacky Wednesdays will have come and go from 2 to 4 p.m.:

June 1 - Pom Flowers

June 8 - Sea Snakes

June 15 -Balloon Octopus

June 22 - Sea Turtles

June 29 - Grow a Sea Creature

July 6 - No Program

July 13 - Popsicle Painting

July 20 - I Spy with Spy Pens

July 27 - Sand Art

The main Myrtle programs will be at 2 p.m. Thursdays:

June 2 - Martin Crotts with Magnolia Drugs sharing books about sharks and ocean life

June 9 - Bentley Burns Magic Show

June 16 - Sherry Speegle with USPS

June 23 - Amanda Sheffield with Carter Insurance

June 30 - Sandy Cameron

A related summer program will be Camp Smiles, providing fun activities for special needs children in June and July.

The free program includes activities at the Union County Library, Movie Day at the Magnolia, Tennis Day and Crafts with Beth’s Bungalow.

For more information call 662-512-8386 or email info@kingtherapiesllc.com

Finally, a one-day environmental workshop for teachers and other leaders will offer the opportunity to earn Continuing Education Units with Mississippi College.

The Streamside Seminar is being sponsored by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality and will be held Monday, June 13, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Union County Library. The seminar will be facilitated by Debora Waz, conservation educator for the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science.

The seminar is an opportunity for teachers to learn about aquatic habitats and awareness of the need for conservation through hands-on experience they can duplicate with their students.

Project WET is a curriculum and activity guide for K-12 grades that is a collection of innovative water-related activities that are hands-on, easy to use and fun.

Project WET activities promote critical thinking and problem solving skills and help provide young people with the knowledge and experience they will need to make prudent decision regarding water resource use.

The workshop is appropriate for teachers of all subject and grade levels, Scout leaders, camp leaders and youth leaders of any kind.

There is no cost. Each workshop earns six contact hours and participants can earn 0.6 CEUs from Mississippi College. If one has taken a Project WET workshop before, one can still earn CEUs by taking it again as long as it has been more than six months since you last took the workshop.

Limited space is available and participants must pre-register. To register or for more information email Debora Waz at debora.waz@mmns.ms.gov.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

