Many times in our lives we can draw parallels from real life occurrences and the wide world of sports. Our current situation we find ourselves in with the coronavirus might be a case in point.
Some obstacles are put in life's paths to teach us lessons and to help us grow mentally, physically and spiritually. It is strictly up to us to built on our moments of adversity.
"I've learned a lot from my mistakes, stumbles and losses in football," said Peyton Manning.
We seem to have the notion that we should have more successes and triumphs in our lives than setbacks and trials, at least I do. That is faulty thinking however.
If you make a comparison with baseball for example, great players with so-called great batting averages of .300-plus only get a hit in 3 out of 10 opportunities. For some reason that is good in baseball and rejected in life.
We spend more time worrying about the times we were NOT successful than the times we were and that is the complete opposite in the game of baseball.
Babe Ruth was one of the greatest players to ever play the game of baseball and was the all-time home run leader until a few years ago. He finished his 22-year major league career with 714 home runs which was a phenomenal feat back then and still is now.
However, did you know that the Babe also struck out 1,330 times? Did you know that his career batting average was .342?
If I had those kind of numbers in my day-to life, I would be dwelling more on the negatives than the positives and I should not be following that pattern. I need to be building off the setbacks instead of wallowing in them.
Never let the fear of striking out get in you way," Ruth said. "Every strike brings me closer to the next home run."
I need to heed these words and apply them to my life. Accept the successes in life joyfully while also taking the defeats and building on them. Those setbacks in life can help us all build character and determination.
In closing, I leave you with another Ruth quote: "You just can't beat the person that never gives up."
May we all determine that we will not be defeated by this pandemic or the situations it has helped build. May we learn from it, may we build on it and may we never, ever give up.