Lilly Shannon honor pic

Shannon was presented with her award by Cong. Gregg Harper. With her is New Albany resident and honoree Linda Mitchell who is an award board member and head of the Center for 4-H Youth Development.

Last week, New Albany High School student Lilly Shannon was recognized in Jackson at the Old Capitol Museum for her achievements in Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration during the 2023 Congressional Award Mississippi Statewide Ceremony. Lilly earned a Congressional Award Silver Medal.

Newsletters

lynn.west@journalinc.com

Tags

Recommended for you