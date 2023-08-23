Last week, New Albany High School student Lilly Shannon was recognized in Jackson at the Old Capitol Museum for her achievements in Voluntary Public Service, Personal Development, Physical Fitness, and Expedition/Exploration during the 2023 Congressional Award Mississippi Statewide Ceremony. Lilly earned a Congressional Award Silver Medal.
Shannon was among 58 young leaders so honored. The event recognized the remarkable accomplishments of these Congressional Award medalists who have displayed exceptional dedication to community service and personal development.
The ceremony celebrated the achievements of these driven young individuals who collectively contributed thousands of hours to their communities and beyond. The Congressional Award, in partnership with Mississippi 4-H, offers young people opportunities to engage in hands-on projects and leadership experiences that foster personal growth, community involvement, and a commitment to lifelong learning. The event also highlighted the dedication of Congressional Award Board Member Linda Mitchell, also of New Albany, who serves as the Head of the Center for 4-H Youth Development and plays a pivotal role in fostering the partnership between the two organizations.
Shannon said, concerning her award:
“While earning my Congressional Award, I enjoyed serving my school and community through maintaining our school's raised bed gardens, working in the Clothes Closet and School Pantry, and assisting with special events. Through my personal development goals, I learned about different aspects of a production such as lighting, sound, choreography and stage sets and participated in my school's musical production. I worked to improve my cheerleading skills through my physical fitness goal which included improving my jumps, motions, and sharpness.”
Other distinguished guests included Congressional Award Board Member and former Congressman Gregg Harper (MS-03), who presented medals to the medalists.
Additionally, the ceremony recognized seven exceptional students with STEM Stars, a special distinction sponsored by Ferring Pharmaceuticals. This initiative encourages young participants to incorporate STEM-related activities into their Congressional Award journey, promoting a passion for science, technology, engineering, and math.
The Congressional Award is the United States Congress’ only charity and the highest honor bestowed upon a youth civilian through the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives. Established by Congress as a public-private partnership in 1979 under Public Law 96-114, the program recognizes initiative, service, and achievement in youth ages 13 ½ – 23. To learn more about The Congressional Award please visit www.congressionalward.org.
