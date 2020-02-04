Oxford, MS (38655)

Today

Rain this morning with thunderstorms developing for the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.