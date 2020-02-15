ASHLAND - H.W. Byers broke an early tie in the first quarter and won handily over West Union by 65-30 final in the 3-1a championship game. Byers actually outscored West Union 21-2 to close out the first quarter after Sam Callicutt's three had given the Eagles a 5-2 advantage.
Byers would build up their lead more in the second quarter as they added 17 points while West Union could only muster 12 as the teams went to the half with Byers leading 40-19.
KeDenons Rhyan was practically unstoppable during the first half for the Lions as he poured in 21 of his game-high 25 points for Byers. Michael James backed him up with 18 points.
West Union was led by their three-point sharpshooters Boo Robertson and Callicutt as they totaled 12 and 9 points. All of their points came on threes.
West Union will host Falkner on Tuesday in the opening round of 1A boys basketball playoffs.