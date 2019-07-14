By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
Anthony Lipsey’s high school baseball coach, Myrtle’s Robert Gordon, believes his former player would make a great coach one day.
“He’s a student of the game,” Gordon said. “He knows baseball.”
Lipsey, a Blue Mountain College signee and an MACJC All-State selection this past season for Northeast Mississippi Community College, has other plans following college.
“I’d like to be drafted (pro baseball),” he said.
If that doesn’t work out, he plans on being a forensic pathologist and a criminal profiler.
“At the moment, I don’t see me being a coach,” Lipsey said, then smiled. “But, it’s wherever God leads me.”
Lipsey was a seven-year player for Gordon and the Hawks. He started practicing with the high school team when he was a sixth grader.
“He was around our program a lot,” Gordon said. “He was a great hitter with good hands and good technique. He had a lot of natural ability, but he worked hard to become an elite hitter.”
Lipsey credits Gordon’s coaching with his success in high school and community college.
“(The game) kind of came naturally for me; I was just doing it off instinct,” he said. “The more I came around to high school practice, and the more Coach Gordon started explaining things to me, it all started to click for me at a young age.”
Lipsey displayed his offensive skills for the Northeast Tigers during the 2019 season. He batted .333, hit 11 home runs and produced 55 RBIs. He was only the third Northeast player in 20 years to hit 10 or more homers in a season.
He started the season at second base, but a hamstring injury necessitated a move to designated hitter.
“They wanted to keep me in the lineup, but to keep as much stress as possible off of it (hamstring), so they moved me to DH,” he said. “They liked how the lineup was, so they kept it at that.
“It gave me time to rest and it gave me time to really to figure out the different things the pitchers were doing. It worked out for me. I just wanted to contribute. From a power standpoint and piecing it all together, it was a good season.”
Lipsey is expected to play somewhere in the infield – first, second or third – for Blue Mountain.
“I just want to be in the lineup and help the team,” he said.