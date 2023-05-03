It’s been a year since Suzanne Still became director of the Union County Literacy Council and the organization has experienced a great deal of growth since then.
The council had been less active for some time, due in part to illness on the part of previous directors and volunteers.
Despite educational advancement throughout the state, national figures say about 16 percent of Mississippians still can neither read nor write well or have some basic skills but difficulty in dealing with day-to-day financial, medical, employment and other paperwork.
The council is working to combat that, is now tutoring about 40 clients and on the lookout for more as well as volunteer tutors.
The program is for all ages, races and backgrounds.
They offer free tutoring to adults 17 and older who have been out of school at least one year.
The growing Hispanic population counts for several clients. For instance, Still said 13 ladies are being tutored through the Glenfield Methodist Church’s Hispanic ministry. They range in ages from 20s to 60s, but other clients have been long-time Mississippians.
The council uses the long-established Laubach method in teaching as well as one called “Journey to Success.”
Some tutors supplement the program by having clients read novels and one tutor has had success with more utilitarian publications such as shoe catalogs.
Still said many of the Spanish-speaking clients know English words but not how to use them in context because of the difference in Spanish sentence structure. She added that Glenfield pastor Marta Bolen has been a great proponent of English literacy as well as an active volunteer.
The council also has an on-going program at New Haven Center for Special Needs Adults. Still said they have about 20 clients there and use the Laubach books but also something as convenient as word-finder publications that can be purchased over the counter locally.
Clients and tutors usually meet once a week, often at the literacy council office, library or museum.
Still noted that interpersonal relationships are important to the success of the program so it is good that she has tutors interested in their clients. “They are here and we need to help them succeed,” she said of the clients.
When Still took over the directorship she not only had to more or less rebuild the council but physically move it as well with its change of location from the community center to the county office near the fairgrounds.
With grants and donations, she is hoping to be able to add to the workbooks the council has by purchasing two laptop computers and more digital instructional software to increase teaching opportunities.
What she is most excited about now it the proposed purchase of some applications for smartphones. Still said other programs have reported great success with them because the clients can proceed at a faster pace and the program allows the tutors to monitor their progress and respond when needed. The programs also include some math and GED options as well.
The applications only cost $3.95 per month. Still said the company offers three months free and then the council can get grants to cover the first two years.
Still has been meeting with civic organizations to update them on the council’s activities and to solicit tutors as well as suggestions for clients.
“I’m hoping to drum up a little business because we have a waiting list for Spanish clients,” she said.
She has received help in other forms as well, noting that Bill Jernigan has served as unofficial IT consultant and students at the career and technical education center designed and produced nice brochures for the council.
“We’re slowly but surely improving and getting more people,” she said. “Our main goal is to get more students and more teachers but from zero to 40 is a big improvement.”
The next meeting for tutors and anyone interested was tentatively set for Tuesday, May 23, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Union County Heritage Museum.
To learn more about the Union County Literacy Program, become a tutor, student or suggest someone, call 662-534-1930 or go to the Facebook page.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.