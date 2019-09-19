The Union County Literacy Council will hold a 50/50 raffle during the upcoming Riverfest, which will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28. The site for the raffle will be downtown in front of the old storefront that used to be Vainisi’s restaurant. Tickets will be $5 each or three for $10. The winner will get 50 percent of the money raised, and the Council will get the other 50 percent. Door prizes will be raffled off first starting around 4 p.m. Southern Traditions, Ciao Chow Restaurant, and Walmart have donated a bracelet, $25 gift certificate, and a $100 gift card. Tickets are available now or you can purchase one at Riverfest. You do not have to be present to win. Please contact Nancy Meacham at 662-534-1930 or 662-671-9659 for more information.
The Union County Literacy Council is a non-profit organization that was organized in 1985. They help adults who are 17 and above and who have been out of school at least one year to learn to read or improve their math skills. Their service is free and they have dedicated tutors who strive to improve and enrich their clients’ lives.
