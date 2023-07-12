The literary legacy of Union County is without question. Located on the corner of Jefferson and Cleveland Streets in New Albany is the birth site of the only Nobel Prize winner of Mississippi, William Faulkner. Other well-known writers such as Borden Deal, Martha Swain, Joe Edd Morris, Robert Hamblin and others solidify the county’s literary reputation.
New Albany celebrated the 100th birthday of Faulkner, who is considered the 20th century’s greatest writer, in 1997 in a big way with a celebration. That was the beginning of the annual literary competition.
Today, entries are coming in for the 2023 William Faulkner Literary competition, and deadlines are nearing for novel on July 15, Other categories of short story, poetry, and one-act plays will be July 31. Deadline for student entries is Aug. 31.
The annual competition brings entries from Australia to Israel and New York to California. More than $6,000 is awarded to winners annually to contestants across the globe. The winners are announced each year at the annual Literary Luncheon that is held close to the date of William Faulkner’s birthday.
There have been changes throughout those 26 years, including adding more categories. The competition has its own website that makes it available to a wider audience. With the help of the New Albany Gazette and donor Eric Saul, the competition has grown.
The judging is blind and is done through academia at regional universities. With as many as 70 novels many years, this is a big category to judge. Several of the winners have gone onto have their work published. Generally, there are from 150 – 300 entries annually in all categories.
The student category is free to enter by any Mississippi high school student. There is an annual poetry workshop for elementary students and their work is shown at the annual luncheon. So, there is something for all ages within the annual Literary Fest.
Upcoming literary speakers include Kate Stewart on Thursday, July 20, at noon. A Union County native, she is a professor of English at the University of Arkansas. Her topic this year is “What We Learn About Ourselves in Southern Literature”. Stewart’s presentations are always a favorite. This year’s should be no exception.
The Aug. 17 literary speaker at Museum Moments is writer Jack Elliott, who recently published the book To the Ramparts of Infinity,” a book about Colonel W. C. Falkner and the Ripley Railroad. The great-grandfather of the Nobel Prize winner, this is the Falkner who built the railroad through New Albany that is now the Tanglefoot Trail. He was also a writer and very colorful character.
The guest lecturer of the literary Luncheon on Sept. 21, noon, at the First Methodist Church is mystery writer Ace Atkins. A Former SEC football player who started his career as a crime writer at a newspaper, he has almost 30 novels under his belt. He was chosen by Robert B. Parker ‘s family to continue the Detective Spencer series in 2010 and he also has the Detective Quinn series.
Oct. 26, noon, North Carolina writer Gloria Burgess, will speak at the museum and host a book signing with her book Pass it On. The children’s book is a true story about her father’s relationship with the writer William Falkner.
Nov. 16, noon, writer Nash Nunnery will talk about his book Magnolia Gridiron Cathedrals, a coffee table book documenting 47 of Mississippi ‘s most historic and unique high school football fields. New Albany’s Kitchens Field is included in this book. He will do a book talk and a book signing.
The Faulkner Literary Garden, located at the Union County Heritage Museum, will soon be 25 years old. Built with grants and donations and much sweat equity from the New Albany Garden Club, it is the only public garden in the area. It is devoted the Faulkner’s use of the landscape and culture.
The William Faulkner Library, located at the museum, includes approximately 800 volumes of study, evaluation and interpretation. Faulkner created a fictional world, which is known the world over. His Nobel Prize acceptance speech of 1949 is still one of the most quoted speeches of all time. Faulkner’s stream of consciousness, his descriptions shed light on the world that we live in today – half a century after his death.
The literary-themed Falkner Inn, located at the writer’s birth site, is now an Airbnb, that is open for business. This is one other reminder to tourists and the general public that literature is alive and well in Union County.
For more information about the literary competition or to enter, go to www.williamfaulknerliterarycompetition.com or call the museum at 662-538-0014.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.