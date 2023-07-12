The literary legacy of Union County is without question. Located on the corner of Jefferson and Cleveland Streets in New Albany is the birth site of the only Nobel Prize winner of Mississippi, William Faulkner. Other well-known writers such as Borden Deal, Martha Swain, Joe Edd Morris, Robert Hamblin and others solidify the county’s literary reputation.

