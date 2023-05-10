Ingomar now has a Little Free Library that opened April 30 honoring the birthday of April McCay Sneed.
Little Free Libraries are a global phenomenon. The small, front‐yard book exchanges number more than 150,000 around the world in over 100 countries — from Iceland to Tasmania to Pakistan. New Albany has several. Anyone is free to take or leave books.
Now, a new Little Free Library at the Ingomar Tanglefoot Trail Whistlestop will join the movement to share books, bring people together and create communities of readers.
April passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her parents’ residence in the Shady Grove Community. She was born April 30, 1986 in New Albany to Rick and Renee McCay.
“April was loving, caring, passionate, helper of people, witty, funny, creative, and compassionate, a great cook, a beautiful heart and was able to sew some things like simple dresses and skirts,” Amanda Cobb, Ingomar Little Free Library Steward, said.
She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church.
“Our Little Free Library doesn’t just belong to us, it belongs to the whole community,” Cobb said. “It’s our hope that this Little Free Library will bring a little more joy, a little more connection, and a whole lot more books to our community while keeping April’s memory alive.”
The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has been honored by the Library of Congress,
the National Book Foundation, and the American Library Association. Reader’s Digest named
them one of the “50 Surprising Things We Love about America.” To learn more, visit