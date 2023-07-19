Jr. Tiny Miss Union County Fair winners are, from left, Ryleigh Claire Bradley (3rd alternate); Finley Rae Loggins (3rd alternate); Bella Ruth Young (2nd alternate); Ruthie Jane Dodd (1st alternate); Miley Peyton Hall (Jr. Tiny Miss Union County Fair). Ryleigh Clare Bradley is the daughter of Tevin Bradley and Edna Faye Turnage. Finley Rae Loggins is the daughter of Cole and Chandler Loggins. Bella Ruth Young is the daughter of Michael and Marti Brooke Young. Ruthie Jane Dodd is the daughter of Jon and Amanda Dodd. Miley Peyton Hall is the daughter of Jordan and Gina Hall.
Tiny Miss Union County Fair winners are, from left, Addison Lee Patterson (3rd alternate); Blakeli Chappell (2nd alternate); Grace Olivia Diane Minser (1st alternate); Lee Grace Joiner (Tiny Miss Union County Fair). Addison Lee Patterson is the daughter of Don and Monica Patterson and Shirley Cayson. Blakeli Chappell is the daughter of Chris and Skyla Chappell. Grace Olivia Diane Minser is the daughter of Jim and Brenda Minser. Lee Grace Joiner is the daughter of David and Kristin Joiner.
Jr. Little Miss Union County Fair winners are, from left, Ally Grace Fleming (3rd alternate); Ella Jade Foster (2nd alternate); Milly Claire Holloway (1st alternate); AnnPerry Murphy (Jr. Little Miss Union County Fair). Ally Grace Fleming is the daughter of Alyissa Fleming and Trendy Rogan. Ella Jade Foster is the daughter of Brock and Kristin Foster. Milly Claire Holloway is the daughter of Jason and Chelsea Upton Holloway. AnnPerry Murphy is the daughter of Kendall and Leann Murphy.
Little Miss Union County Fair winners are, from left, Charlie Pate Atkinson (3rd alternate); Natalie Renee Childers (2nd alternate); Swayze Jewel Hall (1st alternate); Annabelle Kensley Roberson (Little Miss Union County Fair). Charlie Pate Atkinson is the daughter of Hannah and Wesley Atkinsin. Natalie Renee Childers is the daughter of Chris and Jennifer Childers. Swayze Jewel Hall is the daughter of Payton and Laken Hall. Annabelle Kensley Roberson is the daughter of Luke and Beth Roberson.
By Abby Hull
New Albany Gazette
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...In Mississippi, Marshall, Lafayette, Yalobusha and
Calhoun Counties. In Tennessee, Fayette County.
* WHEN...From noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&