New Albany High School senior Bonnie Littlejohn is this year’s recipient of the New Century Club scholarship.

Entrants were asked to write essays on a variety of subjects including “My Favorite Teacher” and Littlejohn’s essay was chosen in blind judging.

Littlejohn is the daughter of Dr. Alena and Jeff Littlejohn.

With Littlejohn are New Century Club President Martha Frances Monroe, left, and Scholarship Chairman Carolyn Houston.

