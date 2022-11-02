Lloyd R. Hill, 69, resident of New Albany, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, as his residence following an extended illness.
Services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care.
Mr. Hill was born on July 22, 1953, in New Albany, the son of the late Lloyd J. and Pearl Myrick Hill. He received his education in the Oswego Public School System in Illinois and was the owner and operator of Advanced Fitness Service for over 52 years before retirement.
A Christian and adrenaline junkie, Mr. Hill will be remembered for his love of traveling, snow skiing and sky diving.
He took pride in serving his country in the United States Air Force for over 20 years before retiring in 1991. His duty was to fly rescue helicopters in various places such as Vietnam and Operation Desert Storm. Mr. Hill won numerous awards in his time of service which included the Meritorious Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal and National Defense Service Medal. He was hardworking all throughout his life, especially while battling cancer for eight years.
Survivors include the love of his life, Wanda Hill, a bonus daughter, Anna Smith, three sisters, Evelyn Noll (Bob) of Aurora, CO, Cathy Lewis of Ashland City, TN, and Sylvia Ware (Buddy).
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hill is also preceded in death by a brother, David Hill and a sister, Lors Krause.
The American Flag at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care entrance honors Mr. Hill and all Veterans for their service to our country... GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!