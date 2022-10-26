1st and 3rd Place Junior Poultry Layers -Levi Thompson won first place with his pen of three Ancona Leghorns recently at the State 4-H Poultry Show. Aliah Thompson won third place with her pen of three Andalusian Leghorns in the poultry show. The poultry shows were held in conjunction with the 2022 Mississippi State Fair in Jackson. Levi and Aliah are the son and daughter of Matt and Codi Thompson of Red Banks.
Lamb Showmanship Winner- Roxie Roberson, daughter of Chris and Beth Roberson of Blue Springs, won first place in the 14-year-old lamb showmanship contest at the 2022 Mississippi State Fair in Jackson. Roxie was also selected as one of the Top 5 Lamb Showman at the fair. Roxie attends East Union High School.
Division Mississippi Bred Champion Commercial Doe-Aubrianna Hutcheson exhibited the Champion Mississippi Bred Heavyweight Champion Commercial Doe at the 2022 Mississippi State Fair Commercial Meat Doe Show in Jackson.
Reserve Grand Champion Alpine- Aubrianna Hutcheson, daughter of Jimmy and Christie Hutcheson of Blue Springs, exhibited the Reserve Grand Champion Alpine at the 2022 Mississippi State Fair Junior Dairy Goat Show in Jackson.
