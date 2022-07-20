Martelle Clemmer plans to make it big in the music business. “I’ve been interested in music for the past 20 years,” he said.
Over more recent years he has gone from dreams to entrepreneurial merchandising to starting his own record label, NA Music Group.
In fact, one of his artists will have an album release this week.
Clemmer, who was raised here, said he has been selling his Fly Boy Apparel clothing line about two years along with Hamz Clothing Co. for women and the Hams Kids Collection.
He also has created his own designs with Mean Street Merch.
But, this week, his focus is on rap and hip hop music.
His two contract artists are OVN Celebrity, AKA Ryan Hearn, and Dolo, AKA Paul Baldwin.
OVN already has a mix tape, “No Refunds 2,” out now. He’s going to release “F*A*M*E” this week.
OVN Celebrity’s mixtape release party will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at Swagg Bar and Lounge in Prairie. Details are available on the website about location and admission.
Clemmer says he has been using Shorter Productions in New Albany so far. “It’s a nice studio,” he said, and added that he plans to shoot a new video here in the next two to three weeks. It will be for OVN and called “First Day Out.”
Clemmer wants his label to remain independent, but also wants it to grow so his artists have been doing events around here and in the Memphis area.
For more information, go to www.meanstreetwarehouse.com. On Facebook, it’s Mean Street/North Side Assn. On Instagram, look for northsideassociation and his Youtube channel is NA Music Group.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&