Jared Dillard of New Albany was one of 17 members who have graduated from the National Fire Protection Association 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson.
The public graduation ceremony was held outside on campus Thursday Sept. 22, at #1 Fire Academy.
This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7.
The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent. “We are excited for them to go and serve their community,” said Director Wages.
Other graduates included Noah T. Adams of Reservoir, Peyton Bell of Choctaw, Nickolaus Bratzler of Long Beach, Casey Burge of Petal, Thomas Cockrell of Batesville, Heath Haas Jr. of Brookhaven, Miciah Heard of Oxford, Jeremy Deonté Henley of Laurel, Cobi B. John of Choctaw, Brandon Montgomery of Hernando, Israel Ojeda of Oxford, William Bo Payne of Senatobia, Joseph Reeves of Olive Branch, Amanda Richardson of Petal, Sidney Snyder of Olive Branch and David Wilhite of Oxford
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
...RED FLAG CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON MAINLY OVER NORTH
MISSISSIPPI...
.A combination of gusty northeast 20 ft winds, low relative
humidity values between 20 to 25 percent and 10 hour fuel moisture
values below 10 percent will result in Red Flag conditions mainly
over North Mississippi this afternoon..
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS...LOW HUMIDITY...AND LOW
FUEL MOISTURE FOR NORTH MISSISSIPPI AND PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST
TENNESSEE AND EAST ARKANSAS.
* WIND...between 14 and 18 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
* HUMIDITY...between 20 and 25 percent.
* 10 HOUR FUEL MOISTURE...less than 6 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&