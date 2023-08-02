The Union County Historical Society and Heritage Museum, and the New Albany Main Street Association have each received $4,500 grants from the Mississippi Arts Commission.
The historical society grant will be used to present William Faulkner Literary Festival and competition culminating in September.
New Albany Main Street will use their grant for community art lessons for youths.
The grants are part of over $1.75 million through more than 337 organizations, schools, and individual artists across the state for the fiscal year 2024. The agency received an increase in funding, which allowed the agency to fund more grants for the new fiscal year.
“With the additional funds provided to MAC this fiscal year, we are able to fund 37 more grants that are providing an economic impact for Mississippi communities, the arts, and education throughout the state,” said David Lewis, executive director for the Mississippi Arts Commission. “We are grateful for the support from the Mississippi Legislature and elected officials who helped prioritize the arts in Mississippi.”
MAC’s annual grant funds come from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Mississippi State Legislature. Awards were made in 104 Mississippi House of Representatives districts and 60 state Senate districts.
The awards include:
General Operating Support for 66 arts organizations.
Project Support for 75 arts and community-based organizations across Mississippi to foster the continuation of the state’s folk and traditional art forms, support performances and arts programming, and strengthen education in and through the arts.
Project Support for 20 individual artists to support innovation, propel artists’ careers, and encourage collaboration between artists and communities.
Artist Fellowship awards to 39 individual artists across artistic disciplines who demonstrate the ability to create exemplary work in their chosen field.
Mini-Grants to 69 individual artists to support their professional development and 15 arts and community-based organizations to support arts programming and institutional strategic development.
“MAC is dedicated to fostering creativity that enhances the quality of life and supports economic opportunities in Mississippi communities through statewide investment in the arts,” said Marie Sanderson, board chair for MAC. “This year's increase in funding by the Mississippi Legislature will allow MAC to continue to promote the rich artistic culture of our state and the role it plays from education to the economy.”