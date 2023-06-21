Ham radio operators from the KG5IV Group in New Albany and Union County will be participating in a national amateur radio exercise from 1 p.m. on Saturday until 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 24 – 25. The event is ARRL Field Day (www.arrl.org/FieldDay), an annual amateur radio activity organized since 1933 by ARRL, The National Association for Amateur Radio in the United States.

lynn.west@journalinc.com

