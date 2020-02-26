The staff at New Albany's KFC location had alot to celebrate last Wednesday, as restaurant was presented with its second company-wide award in two years.
"We're here to celebrate Catina Jeffries and the team in New Albany for their second Best of the Best designation," said Hilary Black, director of restaurant excellence for West Quality Food Service -- the New Albany store's franchise holder. "This store was named number 18 out of 5,000 KFC's in the United States."
Black and other representatives from West Quality Food Service were on hand to present employees with cake and ice cream, as well as pizza and gift cards. She said that Jeffries, the store's general manager, also received a three-day trip to San Diego for recognition at a company-wide meeting.
The award is based upon several metrics, including customer satisfaction, operations and store inspection, among others.
"They're graded every 28 days," Black said. "The store received a perfect five for the year, which put them in the running for this award."
In 2018, New Albany's KFC was named the 7th best out of 4,000 stores nationwide.
Sharon Brown, market coach for the New Albany store, said she was excited for Jeffries.
"She's been a hard worker for years," Brown said. "It's just great to see her recognized over and over again. We expect greater things from Catina Jeffries."
Jeffries said the award was due to her staff's dedication.
"We're feeling ecstatic right now," she said. "Everyone works together to do what we have to do. We have a really good relationship and everyone knows what to expect, if I'm in or if I'm out. They know the expectations."
Jeffries, as well as assistant unit manager Lethia McWilliams and shift supervisor Tamela Culver, lead the staff.
Representing West Quality Food Service were Black; Mickey Watt, director of operations; Jackie McClee, senior market coach; and Brown. Richard West is president.