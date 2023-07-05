Anna Beth Gandy is one of three Mississippi State students who are adding studying abroad to their university academic pursuits thanks to a grant from Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.
The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi awarded 125 students across the nation $1,000 grants through the PKP Study Abroad Grant Program, designed to support undergraduates as they seek expanded knowledge and experience in their respective fields.
Gandy is a senior from New Albany majoring in criminology and psychology, who recently completed her study experience in Vienna and Salzburg, Austria; Leipzig, Germany; and Prague, Czech Republic, where she learned more on the history of psychology.
“Before studying abroad in Europe, my knowledge of the world was very limited to what the U.S. has to offer, but this opportunity has opened my eyes to a world that is so much more different, unique and beautiful than I could have ever imagined. I am thankful to Mississippi State, the Phi Kappa Phi organization, and Dr. Ty Abernathy for allowing me this unforgettable opportunity.”
A second recipient, Caitlyn Guthrie is a junior from Crestview, Florida, majoring in biological sciences studying abroad in July in Reykjavik, Iceland; Oslo, Norway; Copenhagen, Denmark; and Stockholm, Sweden. Her focus is geothermal, hydroelectric, nuclear and wind renewable energy sources.
“This trip allows me to learn how these countries produce most of their electricity in ways to help combat problems commonly seen with climate change, population growth and fossil fuel depletion. This will broaden my understanding of chemistry, and I am beyond overwhelmed with gratitude to receive this grant allowing me to grow not only in my academics, but also my character as a young adult.”
The third student, Joshua Phillips, a sophomore from Birmingham, Alabama, majoring in political science and economics, will study in Rabat, Morocco, this fall. His concentration will include Middle Eastern politics and economics, and he’ll take advanced Arabic language courses. Phillips also received a Critical Languages Scholarship this year, unrelated funding to study Arabic which he said will be beneficial to his time in Rabat.
“I’m very excited and believe this experience will be transformational. The Phi Kappa Phi grant will go a long way toward helping cover the expenses, so I’m honored and grateful to have received the award,” Phillips said.
Established in 2001, the Study Abroad Grant Program is part of the society’s award and grant programs, which gives $1.3 million each year to outstanding students and members.
To learn more about the program and other Phi Kappa Phi awards, visit www.phikappaphi.org/awards.
Founded in 1897, Phi Kappa Phi inducts approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni annually. The society has chapters on more than 325 select colleges and universities in the U.S., its territories and the Philippines. Membership is by invitation only to the top 10% of seniors and graduate students and 7.5% of juniors. Faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction also qualify.
For more details about MSU’s College of Arts and Sciences or Phi Kappa Phi, visit www.cas.msstate.edu or www.phikappaphi.org.
