Hudson Hickman still hasn’t quite gotten the hang of retirement.
Since he and his wife, Susan, returned to the quiet life of New Albany about seven years ago he hasn’t taken up whittling or gardening.
Instead, he has produced two Dolly Parton movies, two other Dolly Parton special projects, won two faith-based Christopher Awards, been nominated for Emmy Awards three times and, oh, yeah, won one this year.
“I love what I do,” he said. “Why would I want to sit around and do nothing?”
For someone who has been in the entertainment industry so long, Hickman is genuinely modest and reluctant to talk about himself.
What he is enthusiastic about is his latest project.
He has been involved in bringing back the beloved Walton family to TV.
Hickman is co-executive producer of “The Waltons’ Homecoming,” which will premiere on The CW network Sunday, Nov. 28, at 7 p.m. It will be repeated throughout the holidays at some point and available for digital download or on DVD Dec. 14.
Most people are familiar with the family in general. The story deals with John Boy being torn between the needs of his mother in caring for the family and following in his father’s footsteps. It first appears that this will be a Christmas with John Sr. absent. Then the family learns he will be coming but when he fails to appear, John Boy sets out on a search that will change his life.
Of course the show will have an all-new cast, although some faces may be familiar because of other shows they have been in. It’s been almost exactly 50 years since the first Waltons Christmas special aired and led to the series.
“It’s the same as it was 50 years ago,” he said. “The Waltons’ Christmas Special led to a series. We hope this will do that, too.” If the movie is popular enough, it likely will become a series.
While several members of the original cast are no longer living, one will participate in the show.
Richard Thomas, who played John Boy, will serve as the adult narrator for the new movie.
“That’s something he always wanted to do originally but Earl Hamner, who wrote the show, reserved that for himself,” Hickman said.
If the show does become a series, they do hope to bring some of the original surviving cast members for guest roles.
Although Hamner died several years ago, Hickman said he will still receive screen credit and they have stayed true to his spirit of the show. Hamner’s estate cooperated with the production.
“I really think it’s a worthy successor to the original using the most current production techniques,” Hickman said. For example, although the movie was filmed in 90-degree weather, realistic snow is everywhere – some practical and some computer-generated – things that couldn’t be done 50 years ago.
“The Waltons’ Homecoming” and the Dolly Parton movies and series all come from Magnolia Hill Productions. That company was started by Amory native Sam Haskell in 2013 to produce content for Warner Brothers. The CW is jointly owned by CBS and Warner Brothers.
In appropriately Hollywood-style circumstances, Haskell rose from the mailroom of the then-William Morris Agency to become Executive Vice-President and Worldwide Head of Television. He was arguably the most powerful agent in Hollywood with a roster of clients including Kathie Lee Gifford, Ray Romano, Whoopi Goldberg, Debbie Allen, Dolly Parton, George Clooney, Sela Ward, Martin Short, Sean Hayes, Lily Tomlin, Lucie Arnaz, His Royal Highness The Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and many more.
He has packaged some of the most successful TV series in history as well and is known locally for his star-packed scholarship fundraisers in memory of his mother. He retired in 2005 and he and his wife moved to the Oxford area.
“Sam and I have known each other for years,” Hickman said. “We grew up in Hollywood together.”
Their friendship, plus common Southern roots, led to Hickman’s becoming producer for Magnolia Hill. Hickman’s decades of production experience complements Haskell’s selling and packaging ability.
“Producers are generalists,” Hickman said. “They have to have a familiarity with every aspect of production, the ability to know who to call on assignments.”
Producers work from early morning to late at night. Typically there are 12 shooting hours with a half hour for lunch. One hundred people may be at the shoot and perhaps 200 to 300 in the production as a whole to oversee.
“There are different types of producers,” he said. “I put teams together. Figure out how to best execute scripts to highest financial and creative standards. We are responsible as stewards for the money supplied by Warner Brothers but also want to tell the best story. It’s a balancing act.”
“Putting these movies together is an intense experience,” he continued. “Time is money. But we have to do to highest standards. Personalities that mesh can make it exciting.”
The bottom line is to finish on time and on budget.
Hickman has worked on some iconic shows, including “Wonder Woman,” “The Love Boat,” “McGyver,” three different "Stargate" series, “Hotel,” “Dead Like Me,” “The Outer Limits” and others. He has more than 40 credits on the Internet Movie Database and additionally was Senior Vice-President of Production for MGM Worldwide Television.
“The Love Boat was a really enjoyable show,” he said. “I met so many stars, especially from the Golden Age of movies. Gene Kelley, even Lillian Gish. I went all over the world with the show.”
The original McGyver stands out, also. “I got to live in Vancouver, B.C. and did all the second unit and inserts,” he said. “It was a very physical show, a lot of fun.”
“I got to go to places, meet people, have experiences I would not have had otherwise. I have been very blessed, but I always knew I wanted to move back here.”
The move back here meant proximity to Sam Haskell.
These connections also led to Dolly Parton’s partnership, which first created “Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors” in 2015. The biographical movie was wildly popular and “Dolly Parton’s Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love” came the following year. A series, “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings,” came in 2019 followed by “Christmas on the Square” in 2020.
“Circle of Love” and “Heartstrings” both received Emmy nominations but it was a case of third time’s the charm this year when “Christmas on the Square” won.
Concerning the third nomination, Hickman said, “We knew there was chance, but we were up against some good movies,” including one from Stephen Spielberg. “It was a very challenging movie to make. There were so many elements to bring together: pre-recorded songs, orchestra, sets, 40 dancers.”
“The most amazing thing was Dolly wrote 14 new songs for the movie. The lyrics were just as clever and endearing as anything she has written,” he said.
For the record, he said Dolly Parton is “Everything she appears to be magnified ten-fold. She is very talented and successful, a person of faith and a very smart businesswoman.”
They are already in the early stages of another project with her.
“I’ve been to a number of Emmys,” he said. “When I was with MGM I went every year. But to be personally nominated, to have skin in the game makes it a lot more interesting.”
“It is an honor. Something you can’t campaign for. Every show made that year is eligible. Members vote and highest votes get nominated. Then they vote again,” he said.
“I am thrilled and humbled. There’s nothing quite like it when the presenter is holding the envelope, and pauses…”
Hickman has no plans to quit producing projects. His “retirement” allows him to work only as much as he wants and he can then settle back into New Albany for awhile.
It helps that little of his work necessitates being in Hollywood.
“The Waltons’ Homecoming” and the Dolly Parton projects were shot at the former Gaither Plantation about 40 miles east of Atlanta. “It’s out in the country. It originally was a plantation with about 700 acres and we were able to use the structures and shoot inside and out,” he said.
Hickman said “In the Heat of the Night” was filmed there in Covington, where the plantation is. “We have shot at Gaither and Covington before,” he said.
Because of that, Hickman said they have an accomplished and reliable crew and the Atlanta area has a good talent pool. Also, Georgia has good filming incentives, which producers like (He added that Mississippi also has good filming incentives and he and Haskell are encouraging other producers to work here).
One can see that there is a common thread in the productions Hickman and Haskell have been working on. Faith and family always play big roles.
The first Waltons special was done at a time when the country was divided, and that is the case again today. Hickman and Haskell hope this new version will provide some healing as well.
“We’ve found with our work there’s a great desire for family focus and entertainment with our first two Dolly Parton movies,” he said. A typical response he has received read, “Your movie brings our entire family together. That’s the first time we’ve done that in years.”
“That’s really satisfying and heart-warming. It helps us realize we have more in common than differences,” Hickman said.
“Overall, I’m most grateful to have worked with Sam the past six years,” he said. “Our movies have enduring appeal and value. I’m proud they are movies my mother could have watched and enjoyed.”
“We have received gratifying response from television journalists,” he said of “The Waltons’ Homecoming.” “This is the first made-for-TV movie The CW has ever done.”
Will it turn into a series? “It first starts with ratings,” he said, but is optimistic. The first two Dolly Parton movies did well five and six years ago and will air eight times this holiday season.
“Mission accomplished. We have created Christmas perennials,” he said. “We’re very satisfied.”
“I will encourage you to watch the movie and hope that you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed bringing it to you.”