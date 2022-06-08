Several area residents earned high school equivalency credentials during a recent commencement ceremony at the Itawamba Community College Fulton Campus in the Davis Event Center.

            They include

            Baldwyn – Kaitlyn Baldwin;

            Belden – Alexsus Johnson;

            Ecru – Riley Baldwin, Tatianna Harmon, Kaylee Smith;

            Guntown – La’Darrius Fair, Alyssa McKenzie, Teresa Parker;

            Randolph – Travis Morris;

