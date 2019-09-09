NEW ALBANY - All five Gazette area schools plus another 15 teams braved the oppressive heat on Thursday afternoon in the running of the Dawg Trails Cross Country Meet at BNA Bank Tennis Complex. Team winners were South Panola boys and Alcorn Central girls.
The girls race went to Sayder Taylor of New Site who ran a time of 21:44.6 to take first. Maggie Moody of Myrtle was the second place finisher in her time of 22:39.0.
Karley Conwill of East Union finished fourth in the girls competition with a time of 23:13.5.
Other local top finishers included Ali Azlin of East Union with her 11th place finish (25:11.6), Rosa Lopez of New Albany was 22nd (27:19.4), Abby Laney of New Albany placed 28th (28:58.0) and Rachel Gentry of East Union came in 30th (29:13.2).
Anna Carwyle was the top West Union runner with her 31st place finish in 29:35.9 and Mary Kate Nobles of East Union was 32nd in her time of 29:47.8.
Madison McCurdy was the top runner for Ingomar with her 56th place finish. A total of 78 girls finished the race.
Boys results for 1A-6A varsity
Thomas Floyd and Jamien Terry of New Albany crossed the finish line in fifth and sixth place to pace Gazette area schools in the boys varsity race that featured a field of 115 runners. Floyd's time was 18:12.2 while Terry ran a time of 18:26.6. The winning time for the boys race was 17:38 as the top two runners from South Panola (first) and Southaven (second) finished neck-and-neck in a dead sprint.
Another Bulldog, Dawson Boyd, came in 15th with his time of 20:34.8.
Skylar Tucker of Ingomar was the top runner among the Union County teams representatives as he placed 20th with his time of 20:58.6 while Blake McNeal of Myrtle was next at 21st with his time of 21:06.8.
Zack Howell had the top time for West Union as he turned in a 21:58. which placed him in 30th. Keith Goolsby of East Union was not far behind as he came in 32nd as he ran a 22:08.8 over the course.
Rakestraw wins junior high race
Gabe Rakestraw crossed the finish line all by himself in the junior high race that had the boys and girls running together. Rakestraw ran the shorter junior high course in a time of 13:01 with his closest challenger, Braxton Porter of Houston placing second in 13:22.
Chance McLellen gave the Epic Urchins their second top three runner as he crossed the finish line in third while Joe Quay (Hammer) Willard of West Union was close behind, finishing fourth.
Dream Carnell of Myrtle won the junior high girls event as she turned in a top time of 15:10. Lexie Senn, also of Myrtle, placed third with her time of 16:09.