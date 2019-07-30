Kindergarteners in the Union County and New Albany school districts scored above the state average on state testing in the spring.
The state average score on the test was 711 while the New Albany School District's score was 728 and Union County's was 739.
A spring score of 681 indicates kindergarteners are on a path to meet third grade reading expectations, according to the Mississippi Department of Education.
Kindergarten Readiness Assessment results were released this month by the MDE.
Below is a list of how the individual local schools scored on the spring kindergarten test:
New Albany: 728
East Union Attendance Center: 760
Ingomar Attendance Center: 721
Myrtle Attendance Center: 729
West Union Attendance Center: 745
All of the local schools' spring scores were improved over their fall test scores. This shows that students are making strides during the school year, according to the MDE.
Statewide, more than 65 percent of kindergarteners met the target score on the spring test.
“Mississippi kindergarten teachers are continuing to do an outstanding job helping students build the foundational literacy skills they need to be successful in their education,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “Reading instruction must remain a major focus through the third grade so that all children complete elementary school with strong reading skills.”
The Kindergarten Readiness Assessment evaluates skills such as the ability to recognize letters and match letters to their sounds and a student’s recognition that print flows from left to right.