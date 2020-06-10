While the State of Mississippi is opening back up following a statewide shelter-in-place order during much of April and part of May due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Albany and Union County School Districts are taking more cautious approaches in plans for summer programs and the fall semester.
The New Albany School District is currently offering summer school to middle and high school students through an online platform, Edgenuity.
“Edgenuity is an online instructional platform that has video recorded instruction and lessons,” said Melanie Shannon, public relations coordinator for the district. “The program is completely customized to students' areas of weakness in the courses in which they are enrolled. All students in need of recovering course credit from the 2019-2020 school year have been strongly encouraged to take advantage of this summer school opportunity.”
Summer school began in late May, she said and will conclude at the end of June.
Shannon said the district has plans for three other programs this summer – PreK Academy, virtual STEAM camps and a Summer Reading Camp.
“PreK Academy is scheduled for two weeks in July,” she said. “Plans are being made for an in-person school experience, but school staff members are prepared to transition to a blended setting or a virtual setting if there is a need.”
Shannon said the PreK Academy is designed to give young students a jumpstart on learning school expectations and classroom procedures.
The STEAM camps are offered to rising fifth through eighth graders in late June or July, Shannon said. Plans for camps are currently being finalized. Information regarding camps will be posted on the school district's social media sites.
New Albany’s Summer Reading Camp, meanwhile, is scheduled for the weeks of June 8 and June 15. The program will be held virtually for students in Kindergarten through the 3rd grade.
“The themes for this summer's camp are Community Helpers and World Exploration” Shannon said. “Camp participants will be given a learning packet that consists of books. The media specialists, music teacher, physical education teacher and general education teacher will provide video recorded lessons relating to the themes and the learning packets.”
As for school in the fall, Shannon said the school district is currently preparing to return in August.
“We’re working on plans to provide the necessary health and safety precautions for our students and employees,” she said. “The Health Services Coordinator and school nurses continue to meet regularly with administration and are consistently reviewing guidance from the CDC, the Office of Healthy Schools, and the Mississippi Department of Education
Windy Faulkner, assistant superintendent for the Union County School District, said efforts are being made to make sure students are prepared for the return of school in whatever form it takes.
“We are planning to provide some enrichment for our students throughout the summer by providing summer packets,” Faulkner said. Typically, we have a summer literacy camp, but since we are unable to provide the camp this summer, students in grades K-3 will receive a book, with several activities to go along with the book.”
Faulkner said there are plans to provide dyslexia therapy and some small group tutoring.
“Dyslexia therapy is a program that we have taking place during the school year,” she said. “Since we were cut short, we decided to pick it up during the summer.”
The district, she said, has two dyslexia therapists who work with students one-on-one or in a small group. The program will take place during June.
Regarding the tutoring, Faulkner said two interns from the VISTA program at Ole Miss will work one-on-one with students who need extra help beginning July 1.
Faulkner said that plans for the fall are still being developed.
“We don't know what it will look like at this point,” she said. “The leadership team is working weekly developing three different plans for the fall.”
Three plans are being discussed she said: one that includes everyone attending school in the fall, one that is 50 percent in-person and 50 percent online instruction and one where all instruction would be online.
“[The Mississippi Department of Education] is providing guidance as they receive it regarding school. I will say MDE is preparing for every student in the state to have access to distance learning in case we have another outbreak of COVID.”