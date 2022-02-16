New Albany and Union County School Districts will join districts across the state to thank school board members during School Board Member Recognition Week, February 13-19, for their leadership and service to local school boards and communities.
“This week is a special opportunity to express our gratitude for the hard work of our school board members and to thank them for their dedication to this community and its students,” said Dr. Lance Evans, Superintendent of New Albany Schools.
More than 750 Mississippians are members of local school boards. The board members who serve the New Albany and Union County School Districts are responsible for setting the vision and goals of the district. They work to provide a quality public education for students in PreK-12th grade. The boards also oversee the annual budget, adopt policies, and evaluate progress while keeping the interests of our students first. They also serve as the community’s voice in the district and the district’s voice in the community.
“As school leaders, board members play an important role in engaging our community in supporting our public schools,” said Russell Taylor, Superintendent of Union County School District.
During School Board Member Recognition Week in Mississippi, the New Albany and Union County School Districts invite students, staff, and community members to take part in honoring school board members.
The men and women serving the New Albany School District are: Jill Shaw, Barbara Washington, David Rainey, Ren Nelson, and Mark Garrett. Individuals serving the Union County School District are: Mickey Basil, Terry Cook, Mike Browning, Wayne Mahon, and Daphnia McMillen.