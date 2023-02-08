Nearly 1,500 students are on the fall 2022 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following New Albany students are included in this honor:
Jordan Lipsey, receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
Dylan Mullen, receiving a Master of Science from MSU's College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
Tyler Dickens, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business.
Some names of students may not appear on this list as a result of student requests for privacy from publication through the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act.
About Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University is a national STEM-focused, doctoral degree-granting, land-grant university offering a wide range of educational experiences for learning and growth to a diverse student body of approximately 23,000 students. Among the National Science Foundation's Top 100 research universities, MSU provides access and opportunity to students from all 50 states and 86 countries. MSU is committed to its comprehensive research university mission, addressing complex local and global issues with innovative ideas and solutions.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&