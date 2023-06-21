More than 4,100 students are on the spring 2023 Graduation List at Mississippi State University. The following local students are included in this honor:
Brady Hall, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Applied Science from MSU's Academic Affairs.
Jordan Gooch, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Business.
Kirsten Johnston, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Business Administration from MSU's College of Business.
Ruston Adams, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
Carson Grisham, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education.
Amber Rakestraw, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's College of Education.
Pierston Schrock, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science Magna Cum Laude from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
Jacob Webb, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Bachelor of Science from MSU's Bagley College of Engineering.
Susan Waye, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Master of Arts Teaching Special from MSU's College of Education.
Adalyn Henderson, of New Albany, MS, receiving a Master of Professional Accountancy from MSU's Adkerson School of Accountancy.
