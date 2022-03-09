Itawamba Community College’s Hall of Fame for 2021-22 include front, from left, Leah Pennington, Mina Lucius, Dalena Duong; middle, Chloe Evans, Dionna Huett, Haley Dean, Rohan Patel, Kelly Jo Ashley; back, Weston Steele, Richard Stone, Ely Ward and Hannah Dean.
Twelve Itawamba Community College sophomores have been selected as members of the prestigious Hall of Fame for 2021-22.
They include Weston Steele of Blue Springs; Dionna Huett of Houlka; Hannah Dean of Houston; Kaleb “Ely” Ward of Mooreville; Kelly Jo Ashley of New Albany; Chloe Evans of Plantersville; Leah Pennington of Randolph;Haley Dean of Saltillo; Dalena Duong, Rohan Patel, Richard E. Stone III, all of Tupelo; and Mina Lucius of Vardaman.
Ashley’s activities at ICC include member of the Mississippi Organization for Associate Degree Nursing Students, Nurses Christian Fellowship and Phi Theta Kappa. Her community and church activities are member of Ingomar Baptist Church and the GFWC Magnolia Junior Women’s Book Club. She is the daughter of Edgar and Betty Williamson. She and her husband, Jonathan, have three children, Rivers, Willa and Penn.
Pennington’s activities are Phi Theta Kappa vice president of leadership, Fashion Tribe social media executive, Indian Delegation vice president, Orientation Leader, Disc Golf Club ambassador, Baptist Student Union Leadership Team, Honors College, Student Activities student worker, Wesley Foundation and intramural sports. Her honors include Miss ICC finalist and President’s List. She is the daughter of Scotty and Christy Pennington.
Steele’s ICC activities and honors include Toyota AMT program, Phi Theta Kappa and President’s List. He is a member of Endville Baptist Church, where he is children’s recreation ministry volunteer and audio/video technician. His parents are Terry and Jeana Steele.
ICC’s Hall of Fame will be featured in the college’s yearbook, the 2022 Mirror.