Approximately 50 contestants will compete for the title of Itawamba Community College’s Most Beautiful 2022, Apr. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Davis Event Center on the Fulton Campus.
They include Brooklyn O’Connor of Aberdeen; Anna Brooke Bryant, Morgan Mitchell, both of Amory; Maggie Maeson McVey of Blue Springs; Taylor White, Lori Leachman, both of Bruce; Mary Grace Hale ofCalhoun City; Ce’Ariah Shaw of Eupora; Juliana Hendricks, Kaitlyn Marie Plunkett, Ariel Shumpert, Emily Pate, Laura Leigh Johnson, Madison Weaver, Emma Grace Allen, all of Fulton; Hannah Renae Vance, Bo Hanna Shackelford, both of Guntown; Aniston Leigh Akins, Payton Atkins, both of Hamilton; Madeline Elizabeth Comer, Bailee Caples, both of Mantachie; Allyson June Harrison of Mantee; Josie Sims, Anniston Channing Pearce, Jordan Dutcher, Allison Moore, all of Mooreville; Jodi Parks of New Albany; Zoe Bigham of Philadelphia; Emily Klaire Clowers, Abbey Montgomery, Anna Claire Warren, Maclaine Griffith, all of Pontotoc; Sarah Katherine Thompson of Potts Camp; Leah Pennington of Randolph; Bailey Madison Bolton of Red Bay, Ala.; Mattee Berry of Russellville, Ala.; Aleena Komarec, Ivy Jewel Johns, AJalauh Caldwell, Riley Miller, all of Saltillo; Lindsey Cox of Smithville; Holly Reed Carrington of Southaven; Madison Martin, Raven Nichole Ivy, Kylee Jade Whitt, Chloe Minich, Mary Morgan Lyle and Jordyn Wilson, all of Tupelo.
