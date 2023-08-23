Out-Of-District
Photo by C.J. Adams

Members of the Itawamba Community College All-American Band include front, from left, Lauren Lee of Olive Branch; Alyssa Fuller of Eupora; Catherine Hattaway of Vernon, Ala.; Kelsey Pritchard of Oxford; Courtney Hankins of Olive Branch; Sara Beth Black of New Albany; Ngum Gang of Hernando; Brandi Deloach of Caledonia; Kylee Rafnson of Southaven; Delaina Gaskin of Bellefontaine; Meredith Ohler of New Albany; Ryfucious Guy of Vernon, Ala.; Cole Freeman of Union; second row, Brody Barton, Tommy McIntosh, both of Columbus; Matthew McCarley of Athens, Ala.; Houston Anthony, Harleigh Anthony, both of Eupora; Tia Fisher, Nakedra Gatlin, Myunna Windham, Leah Dawkins, all of Columbus; Analyse McMillen of Blue Springs; Samantha Noriega, Nataly Ramirez-Reyes, both of Ripley; Jade Mills of Panama City, Fla.; Adriana Banderas of Russellville, Ala.; third row, Luke Williams of Red Bay, Ala.; Olivia Miller of Ackerman; Jaden Thibodeaux of Oxford; Drew Childress of Columbus; Will West of Senatobia; Camille Butts of Columbus; Alexis Dickinson, Masimo Aguillar Jr., both of Batesville; Robin Elgin of Myrtle; Brianna Eiland of Ackerman; Sarah Simpson of New Albany; Cara Arnold, Hannah Palmer, both of Hamilton, Ala.; Daisy Lugo of Vernon, Ala.; fourth row, Ethan Dias of Olive Branch; Eli Herring of Columbus; Gavin Northington of Vernon, Ala.; Luis Rojas of Derma; Jesse Pettigrew of Philadelphia; Grant Stoddard of Calhoun City; Rawley Buford of Eupora; Mason Bates of Red Bay, Ala.; Cameron Pleasants of Arlington, Tenn.; Jaxon Dunaway of Philadelphia; Jordan Smart of Crawford; Osbaldo Juan of Hamilton, Ala.; Trey Pickard of Hamilton, Ala.; Hope Land of Oxford; Elizabeth Whittington of Columbus; back, Michael Tovar of Bruce; Cole Richardson of Iuka; Justin Carwile of Thaxton; Emily Welch of Vernon, Ala.; Mackenzie Shotts of Detroit, Ala.; Grant Sullivan of Philadelphia; Dalton Brandon of Dennis; Jacob Bramlett of Weir, William Serpas of Steens; Bell Wells of Oxford; Jacob Goodman of Columbus; Joseph Lewis of Eupora; Diego Mata of Houlka; and Andrew Mayo of Coldwater.

