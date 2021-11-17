Several Itawamba Community College students have been inducted into Sigma Kappa Delta for the 2021 fall semester.
They include Connor Monaghan, Jonathan Schrock, both of Aberdeen; Anthony Cantrell, Leah Hood, Sarah Webb, all of Amory; Olivia Letson, Harleigh Roberts, both of Baldwyn; Jarrius Casey of Batesville; Braylen Miller, Josiah Sowell, both of Belden; Christina Hernandez of Blue Mountain; McKenzie Patterson, Kadina Pollard, both of Corinth; Skylar Stokes of Ecru; Bri’Ana Davidson of Eupora; Ava Armstrong, Quinn Bennett, Ashton Bryan, Alyssa Farley, Mason Fisher, Megan Leech, Emma Logan, Andrea Montgomery, Reagan O’Neal, Skylar Timms, Olivia Tutor, all of Fulton; Stephanie Crandell, Kella O’Brian, both of Golden; Laney Billingsley, Kennedy Cates, Erin Dunn, all of Guntown; Kirsty MacGregor of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England; Jaden Cousin of Houlka; Anna Boggs, Lauren Boggs, Rachel Carter, Olivia Johnson, all of Mantachie; Seth Guin of Marietta; August Hankins, Teraney Lansdell, both of Mooreville; Jennifer Speck of Myrtle; Emily Weeks, Niesha Hodges, Kyra King, Jonathan Morales, all of Nettleton; Nelson Finley, Kimberly Graham, Kaitlin Horne, Alexis Kent, Christopher Prestage, all of New Albany; Lynika Bailey, Makayla Hodges, both of Okolona; Nadia Gillespie of Olive Branch; Maria Jones of Oxford; Haley Herring of Plantersville; Gaia del Sordo ofPontirolo Nuovo, Italy; Keyaddah Gibson, Andrea Hurd, both of Pontotoc; Summer Haley of Randolph; McKenzie Bailey, Emily Bullington, James Counce, Emily Page, all of Saltillo; Marietta Guthery of Smithville; Marayna James of Southaven; Ireland Tilley of Starkville; Ashley Brown, McKenna Garrison, Macy Sumner, Crystal Tharp, all of Tremont; Annslee Basham, Grace Beaty, Tyler Bouldin, Rebekah Buzzell, Serenity Jones, Shakala Kyles, Taniya Patterson, Katherine Pilgrim, Brieanna Putt, Richard Stone, Athen Walton, all of Tupelo; Nestor Ortega of Verona; and Andrea Jones of Winfield, Ala.
Sigma Kappa Delta is the English Honor Society for two-year colleges. Members have the opportunity to share their love of literature and linguistics with like-minded peers, participate in rewarding activities and be recognized for their accomplishments. They may also apply for one or more of the society’s numerous awards and scholarships. Sponsors are Dr. Ashley Lancaster, Keith Morris and Anna Britt-Begnaud.