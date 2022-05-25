University of Mississippi celebrates May 2022 graduates
More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.
Several New Albany students were among the graduates.
Lauren Coltharp, of New Albany, majored in Allied Health Studies and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Margaret Creekmore majored in History and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Ellie Fitts, of New Albany, majored in Psychology and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Ellison Freeman majored in Allied Health Studies and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Sarah Harris majored in International Studies and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Yesenia Rivera majored in Allied Health Studies and earned a Bachelor of Arts from the College of Liberal Arts.
Aniston McClellan majored in Multi-Disciplinary Studies and earned a Bachelor of Multi-Disciplinary Studies from the General Studies.
Jacob Derrick majored in Mathematics and earned a Master of Science from the Graduate School.
John-Peter Ford majored in Music and earned a Master of Music from the Graduate School.
Connrina Gibbs majored in Higher Education/Student Personnel and earned a Master of Arts from the Graduate School.
Olivia High majored in History and earned a Master of Arts from the Graduate School.
Jarred Ligon majored in Accountancy and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Avery Shaw majored in Accountancy and earned a Bachelor of Accountancy from the Patterson School of Accountancy.
Ali Buskirk majored in Communication Sciences/Disorders and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Applied Sciences.
Harvey Mason majored in Criminal Justice and earned a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from the School of Applied Sciences.
Savannah Chen majored in Banking and Finance and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Amanda Scales majored in Management and earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from the School of Business Administration.
Sarah Hajeh Clifton majored in Elementary Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.
Carley Horn majored in Elementary Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.
Brittany Little majored in Elementary Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.
Keri Potts majored in Elementary Education and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the School of Education.
Zackary High majored in Civil Engineering and earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the School of Engineering.
Laura Petteway majored in Integrated Marketing Communications and earned a Bachelor of Science from the School of Journalism and New Media.
Catherine Neely majored in Juris Doctor Law and earned a Juris Doctor from the School of Law.
May 2022 graduates were invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 169th Commencement exercises, which were held by individual colleges and schools May 4-8. The university-wide morning convocation was held on Saturday, May 7, in the Grove, with UM alumnus Bradford Cobb, a celebrated music industry executive, giving the keynote address.
The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is the state's flagship university. Included in the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, it has a long history of producing leaders in public service, academics and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Recognized among the nation's most beautiful, Ole Miss' main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely acknowledged as one of the country's best college towns.