Itawamba Community College will present its student awards of distinction in a special ceremony, May 5, at 6 p.m. at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center on the Fulton Campus.
Local recipients and their awards include:
Ashland – Robert Chase Rogers, Mississippi Highway Patrol C.O.R.E.;
Belden – Jordan Herring, Public Health Technology;
Blue Springs – Wes Steele, Hall of Fame;
Guntown – Harley Boone, Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Sigma Outstanding President; Upsilon Sigma Order of the Golden Key, Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship; Carter Grubbs, Social Science Division, History Department; Justin Stowers, Paralegal Technology; Cera Turner, Chemistry Department;
New Albany – Kelly Jo Ashley, Hall of Fame; Terron Finley, All-Mississippi Academic Second Team; Cody Malone, Robotics and Automation Technology; Ethan Richey, Mississippi Highway Patrol C.O.R.E.;
Randolph – Leah Pennington, Hall of Fame, Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Sigma Wilburn Outstanding Officer, Mississippi State University Presidential Partner Scholarship;
Saltillo – Haley Dean, Mathematics Division, Coca-Cola Gold Scholar, All-Mississippi Academic First Team, Miss ICC, Hall of Fame, Phi Theta Kappa Upsilon Sigma McCormick Award of Distinction, Coca-Cola Leaders of Promise Scholarship; Sarah Jackson, Sociology Department; Sarah Grace McGill, Occupational Therapy Assistant Technology; Luke Smith, Industrial Maintenance Technology; Emma Cate Sparks, Biology Department;