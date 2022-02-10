More than 600 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in December 2021. Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Law, Pharmacy, Journalism and New Media, Engineering, Education, Business Administration, Applied Sciences and Patterson School of Accountancy.
Jennifer Skalak of New Albany is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice in the School of Applied Sciences.
Kathryn Topper of New Albany is among those graduates and received a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science in the School of Applied Sciences.
James Baggett of New Albany is among those graduates and received a Juris Doctor in the School of Law.
"Congratulations to our December 2021 class of graduates who are distinguished by incredible achievements, character and resilience," said UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "They accomplished so much during their years at the university, and we can't wait to see all the ways they will pursue their passions and reach their fullest potential."
December 2021 graduates are invited to walk across the stage at the University of Mississippi 2022 Commencement exercises, which will be held May 4-8. Morning convocation will be held on Saturday, May 7 at 8 a.m. in the Grove. In the case of inclement weather, convocation will be held in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.
For additional details and a complete 2022 Commencement schedule, visit the university's Commencement website.
