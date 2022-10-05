Student panel participants were, from left, Kortlyn Wells from Shannon High School, Ethan Nelms from Corinth High School, Anna Grace Warren from West Union Attendance Center, Bryce Streetman from Alcorn Central High School and Alea Hudson from New Albany High School. Photo by Ryan Coon, Tupelo Public School District
Several local students and professionals were featured in the Imagine the Possibilities Summit held this past Friday in Tupelo.
The Toyota Wellspring Education Fund and CREATE Foundation, Inc. teams hosted the summit at The Orchard.
The vision of this event was to expose, prepare, and connect all stakeholders (schools, businesses, and community members) in the 17 counties the CREATE Foundation serves to the many opportunities, resources, and partnerships in our region.
The goal was for stakeholders to utilize the presented information and take an active role in their communities. By bridging the school-to-community connection, organizers hoped to build communities of excellence for our current and future talent.
The program included speakers, but highlights were adult and student panels.
The adult panel shared insights on work in business, schools, and state-wide that allow students to be exposed, prepared and connected. They also dug into barriers including OSHA requirements, accountability, and silos for business or school leaders that result in lack of school-community connections.
Each student on their panel answered questions about a specific way they have worked to become exposed, prepared, and connected to their future careers. Topics included the Imagine the Possibilities in person and virtual career expo, YouScience assessment, career coach impact, Career Connections tours/job shadowing, and internships.
Local student panel participants included Anna Grace Warren from West Union Attendance Center and Alea Hudson from New Albany High School.
The program also included a video presentation about the values of programs such as New Albany’s IMPACTO internship opportunities. Among those appearing in it were New Albany students Jake Moore, Alea Hudson and Katie Evans, New Albany Career Coach Suzy Boman and Stefanie Hodges, Community Health Nurse Coordinator at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County.
