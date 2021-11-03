Itawamba Community College will present its 2021 fall choral concert at 7 p.m., Nov. 18, at The Link Center in Tupelo.
The choir will perform selections from a program of Christmas music, and the chamber singers, a collection of sacred and secular works.
Students who will participate include McKenze Gates of Aberdeen; Kindal Gammill, Addison Stacy, both of Ackerman; Madeline Martin, Aleah Sullivan, both of Amory; Kristin Ruple of Belmont; Gaib VanNostrand of Byhalia; Kinnedy Johnson, David Sloan, both ofColumbus; Preston Cox, Lauren Johnson, Destiny Holmes, Laura Johnson, Olivia Tutor, Dylan Boudreaux, Sheridan Popetz, Kamryn Wright, all of Fulton; Dixie Owen of Hatley; TayaRenea Baggett, Hannah Dickerson, both of Hamilton; Kiley Smith, Maddyson Fant, Allison Blansett, Morgan Young, all of Houston; Clay Tyson of Lake Cormorant; Madelyn Beasley, Mason Ruffin, Rylee Hinds, all of Mantachie; Samuel Young of Millport, Ala.; Emma Worsham, Kaylee Heitger, Jared Brownlee, all of Mooreville; Destani Medcalf, Anna Smith, Lanna Dozier, Johnathan Morales, all of Nettleton; Anna Hogan of New Hope; Jayde Richardson of New Albany; Makayla Lipsey, Madeline Mulkey, Kalyan Strong, Xavier Lipsey, Kinley Lindsay, all of Oxford; Trevion Thomas of Pascagoula; Lillian Angle, Rebecca Rodgers, Bryan Valentin-Colon, Thomas Locastro, Timothy Locastro, Anna Sauerwein, Phebe Triplett, Hannah Burgess, Michael Franklin, all of Pontotoc; Emma Jackson, Abigail Jones, both of Ripley; Gavin Lane of Sherman; Brandon Harris, Cate Dill, both of Smithville; Michael Smith of Splunge; Javine Dismukes of Starkville; Jeffrey Wells of Taylor; Ella Kate Nichols of Thaxton; Hannah Bland of Tupelo; and Jet Adams of Winona.
Kyle Davis of Fulton is the director, and Anna Sherrill of Tupelo, collaborative pianist.
Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.