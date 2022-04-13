Itawamba Community College’s Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will present a spring concert at 6:30 p.m., Apr. 21, in the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium on the Fulton Campus.
The event is part of a week-long celebration of the arts at ICC.
Participants include
Symphonic Band – Sarah Gonzalez-Oribe, Eryn Dancy, Kaya Baker, McKenze Gates, Lera Winders, Eric Bryan, A.K. McNairy, all of Aberdeen; Alexis Bourland, Ally Sullivan, Jayvion Melton, Gabrianna Hill, Brooke Roberts, Collin Magill, Amiya Robinson, all of Amory; Jemecia Walker of Baldwyn; Gaib VanNostrand of Byhalia; Hilary Little of Collierville, Tenn.; Jeremiah Jethroe of Columbus; Gracie Whitt of Dorsey; Victoria King, Alyssa Pankow, both of Ecru; Tykez Daniels, Gavin Richardson, Mark Pass, all of Eupora; Brianna Clark of Falkner; Cheyenne Deakle, Jacob Blaylock, Mickey Hood, Jordan Laney, all of Fulton; Taya Baggett, Shemar Jones, both of Hamilton; Lakin Cantrell of Hamilton, Ala.; Marley Edwards of Hatley; Pearson Taylor, Allison Blansett, Sydney Freeman, Morgan Young, all of Houston; Clay Tyson of Lake Cormorant; Mason Ruffin, Shelby Morrison, Lindy Monts, all of Mantachie; Douglas Fleming of Mooreville; Michael Glenn of Nesbit; Jacquiline Lowe-Curtis, Sam Rowell, both of Nettleton; Nydia Nesbit of New Albany; JaDarius Wilson of Okolona; Cael Andrada of Olive Branch; Kinley Lindsay, Grayson Hitchcock, both of Oxford; Lanna Dozier, Ally Melendez, both of Plantersville; Bailey Jones, Phoebe Triplett, Yully Rocha, Anna Gregory, Karen Lopez, Celeste Clayton, Jeremiah Barrett, Jatzary Vielmas, Dulce Ramirez, William Quinones, Juan Bautista, all of Pontotoc; Zion Cooper, Mattee Berry, of Russellville, Ala.; Khloie Carter, Haley Tapp, Matthew Maggard, all of Saltillo; Alexanderia McCoy of Shannon; Savannah Beck, Brandon Harris, Robert Adams, all ofSmithville; Asia Tate of Starkville; Jeffrey Wells of Taylor; Taylor Britt, Alayna Hyland, of Toccopola; Jacqueline Christian, Chloe Lockridge, Dalton Williams, Gavin Gann, Aaliyah Jones, Tyler Dancy, Elijah Traylor, Kendrick Vaughn, all of Tupelo; Kenna Stockman, Logan Woods, both of Vernon, Ala.; Maddyson Fant of Woodland; Jade Bell, Ashton McIntosh, Madison McIntosh, all of Wren.
Wind Ensemble – Emily Lopez, Barrett Holton, both of Algoma; Sarah Webb, Madeline Martin, both of Amory; Alex Williams, Lilly McCully, Caleb Murrell, all of Baldwyn; Kodie O’Bannon of Bruce; Gaib VanNostrand of Byhalia; Anna Hogan of Columbus; Leslie Torres of Ecru; Tori Bradley, Lauren Johnson, Autumn McGuire, Destiny Holmes, Preston Cox, all of Fulton; Thomas Locastro of Guntown; Eliseo Fernandez of Houlka; Abbigale Blansett of Houston; Clay Tyson of Lake Cormorant; Justin Sykes of Mantachie; Cheyanne Cassler, Alex Hidalgo, both of Marietta; Luke Taylor, Sam Young, both of Millport, Ala.; Jared Brownlee, Emma Worsham, both of Mooreville; Sara Knowles, Mallory Dabbs, both of Nettleton; Jayde Richardson ofNew Albany; Madeline Mulkey, Kinley Lindsay, Landon Hitchcock, all of Oxford; Alycia Young, Rebecca Rodgers, Lillian Angle, Bryan Valentin-Colon, Andy Jones, Rene Martinez, Michael Franklin, Mikey Coleman, Elizabeth Willis, all of Pontotoc; Max Wright, Nathaniel Hawkins, both of Randolph; Megan Wise of Starkville; Abbey Mason of Sulligent, Ala.; Ella Kate Nichols of Thaxton; Daniel Torres of Tupelo; Gracie James of Vicksburg; Ryan Young of Walls; and Taylor Doss of Winfield, Ala.
Directors are Christy Colburn and Eric Simmons, Symphonic Band; and Ryan Todd and Brenon Eaton, Wind Ensemble.
Admission is free.