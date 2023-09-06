Several local area students are the recipients of Foundation scholarships at Itawamba Community College for 2023-24.
They include
Baldwyn – Caden J. Cates, Dr. Marshall E. Hollis Endowed Pharmacy Scholarship;
Belden – Adelin Mathis, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Blue Mountain – Jazmine Moreno, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Blue Springs – Madison P. Dillard, North Mississippi Education Consortium Endowed Scholarship; Analyse D. McMillen, AT&T Endowed Scholarship; Lexie S. Walker, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; Amanda L. Walton, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Ecru – Brooke C. McBrayer, Guyton-Dzikielewski Education Endowed Scholarship; Jose Ramirez, K.C. Cooper Endowed Scholarship;
Guntown – Kell Coker, Emily Loden Jones Forestry Annual Scholarship; Emma Caroline Glover, George W. Owens and Mae H. Owens Endowed Scholarship; Chandler R. Howell, Gene M. Tilghman “Gone Fishing” Endowed Scholarship; JJ McAlister, D.D. Nicolau for the Ruff Foundation Career Education Endowed Scholarship; Shelby Razer, Billy Wheeler Memorial Endowed Scholarship; Jantzen H. Woodard, Mississippi Manufacturers Association Endowed Scholarship;
New Albany – Zachary Mims, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship; James B. Williams, Linda Kay Gilreath Scholarship;
Thaxton – Mackenzie Sneed, Adam N. Wages Memorial Endowed Scholarship;
Foundation scholarships are provided and funded for ICC students by individuals, businesses, industries or organizations. For more information on scholarship endowment, contact Michael Upton, director of Advancement, (662) 862-8035 or maupton@iccms.edu.
