NEW ALBANY • Chris Thompson, General Manager for the Wendy’s restaurant located at 704 Coulter Drive, found a job, a career and professional recognition in his hometown.
Thompson, a New Albany native, has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The Wendy’s Company.
It’s the second time he’s earned a place in the top manager list since he assumed the general manager’s job of the New Albany Wendy’s when the store opened in 1998. The first time was 2019.
After graduating from Potts Camp High School in 1989, he worked for another fast food company, learning the fast food business. He joined the Wendy’s corporation as a manager in 1999.
Thompson managed a Wendy’s at Shelby Drive and Lamar in Memphis, but left there to get closer to home.
He and his wife, Andrea, recently bought a home in Hickory Flat. The couple has four children -- Sarah 21, Tyler 21, Patrick 20, and Jeremiah 19.
The family attends Bethlehem Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Potts Camp.
In his spare time, he referees high school volleyball. At one time, he also refereed boys' and girls' basketball, but has given that up.
He enjoys refereeing volleyball because, “I love the sport,” he said this week.
At work, he enjoys the friendliness and personal relationships he’s formed with his job, he said this week.
He said with so many fast food places to go, “offering fast, fresh food and quick, friendly service is the key to keeping customers coming back.”
He also gets to know many of his customers, and that helps give the quick service the restaurant is known for.
“I know at least 50 percent of the customers that come through every day, and I know many of them by their first name. When I see most of them, I know exactly what they’re going to order.”
No job is perfect; he said staffing is the biggest problem he’s had to deal with. That headache will likely continue as long as the government pays generous unemployment benefits that are more than some starting wages.
“Finding people who want to work, and who care about the business as much as I do, has been the most traumatic time I’ve ever had as a general manager. I haven’t solved that problem yet -- I’m still short of a full staff.”
Despite the challenges, Thompson enjoys his work, and the people of New Albany are the reason why. “I want to thank the people of New Albany for the honor of letting me serve them,” he said.
The Top 500 designation places Thompson among the top of all Wendy’s restaurant General Managers throughout the United States and Canada, company officials said this week.
“Chris is a true leader and so deserved of this recognition; he is respected and beloved by his team and guests,” said Brian McDaniel, SVP for Carlisle, franchisee of The Wendy’s Company.
“Chris is one of 21 Wendy’s restaurant General Managers with Carlisle that were selected in the Top 500 for 2020. All 21 of these individuals represent the very best of Wendy’s and Carlisle.”
General Managers from the entire Wendy’s global network of more than 6,700 restaurants were evaluated against set criteria, such as customer satisfaction scores and customer count growth. The Top 500 were selected by a committee comprised of franchisee and company leadership.
The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ: WEN) is the world's third largest quick-service hamburger restaurant chain. The Wendy's system includes more than 6,500 restaurants in 29 countries and U.S. territories. For more information, visit www.aboutwendys.com.