NEW ALBANY • Chris Thompson, General Manager for the Wendy’s restaurant located at 704 Coulter Drive, has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The Wendy’s Company.
This distinction places Thompson among the top of all Wendy’s restaurant General Managers throughout the United States and Canada, company officials said this week.
“Chris is a true leader and so deserved of this recognition; he is respected and beloved by his team and guests,” said Brian McDaniel, SVP for Carlisle, franchisee of The Wendy’s Company.
“Chris is one of 21 Wendy’s restaurant General Managers with Carlisle that were selected in the Top 500 for 2020. All 21 of these individuals represent the very best of Wendy’s and Carlisle.”
General Managers from the entire Wendy’s global network of more than 6,700 restaurants were evaluated against set criteria, such as customer satisfaction scores and customer count growth. The Top 500 were selected by a committee comprised of franchisee and company leadership.
