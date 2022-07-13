A large brick building that is set at the edge of town, surrounded by a chain linked fence. Games and playground equipment fills the outside spaces, while inside the lobby walls are adorned with inspirational quotes and daily schedules. A friendly receptionist answers back-to-back phone calls while also greeting visitors. The laughter of children playing booms from the gymnasium and the space is filled with a happy, yet extremely organized, ambiance. A man whose stature and comport alone demands respect walks in, and dozens of children quietly take their place in the floor and on the bleachers to listen to what he has to say. Their respect and admiration for him is clear.
This is the scene at the local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club and the man is Marquel Conner, a New Albany native who was a part of the club his last two years of high school and whose own children currently attend, has served as the Unit Director since 2014. “Boys & Girls Club is a safe haven for all youth in our city starting at age 6-18,” says Conner, “We cater to our youth by providing programs and activities that center around good character and leadership, healthy lifestyles and academic success. I am the unit director and my duty is to ensure a safe and positive environment at our center daily, make sure all of our core programs are run daily, community involvement, school interaction and uphold organizational duties.” Conner, who is active in his church and serves as a musician there in his spare time, is passionate about the club and says the chances and opportunities to do things for kids that they've never done, and trying to show them that there are better ways to go about certain things in life is what he loves most about being the Boys and Girls Club director, but most of all that he gets to stress the importance of education and school work.
The impact that Boys and Girls Club has on the community is why Shaletha Knox, a New Albany native who works as a benefit program specialist at the Division of Medicaid, agreed to participate in the organization’s yearly fundraiser Dance like the Stars, a dance competition in which 10 dancers compete to be the grand champion. All of the Boys and Girls Clubs in Northeast Mississippi will be represented. Like Conner, Shaletha’s own child, daughter Caddisyn Armstrong who is an upcoming 4th grade student in New Albany Public School District, attends the club and will also be dancing. Shaletha is the first Dance like the Stars participant whose child is a member of the Boys and Girls Club. When Knox was asked to participate, she didn’t hesitate despite the grueling twice-per-week practice schedule and her own admission that she has “five left feet” and can’t dance, because she says that she sees how much her daughter benefits from the Boys and Girls Club. The practices take place at the Dance Studio of Tupelo and Shaletha is working with a professional dancer, who will be her partner at the fundraiser. She says the love and safety of the staff, the friendships that she makes, the encouragement and building of character and leadership skills are all things that Caddisyn loves about the club. Although Knox has not been as personally involved in the club activities in the past, she plans to become more hands-on since agreeing to the dance fundraiser and seeing how much is involved in keeping the club going. Each dancer, Knox says, is asked to raise money and every cent that she raises goes directly to the New Albany club. She encourages the community to volunteer with the Boys and Girls Club, to not only give but go by and see for yourself the impact that your money has. Marquel Conner adds, “We have such a strong unit because our New Albany School District supports us in nearly every way that you can imagine! Strong support from our community and schools equal successful students and the club is all about our youth. You never know, the next mayor, lawyer, doctor, teacher, business owner or loan officer may come out of this very building. Boys & Girls Club is a safe and positive place for kids! We are a non-profit and the public can help by donating financially, joining our local advisory board, volunteering or contacting our center to help with coordinating/recommending guest speakers for our youth.”
Dance like the Stars benefitting Boys and Girls Club will be held on July 30 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bancorpsouth Arena. General admission tickets are $20, and an admission plus dinner option is available for $50.
Photo credits: Roderecka Wright