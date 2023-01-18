Approximately 50 contestants will compete for the title of Itawamba Community College’s Most Beautiful 2023, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at the W.O. Benjamin Fine Arts Center auditorium on the Fulton Campus.
They include Laney Howell, Kelsey Taylor, both of Aberdeen; Jaidaja Estes of Ackerman; Riley Ray of Amory; Maggie McVey of Blue Springs; Don’Neica Key of Caledonia; Mary Grace Hale of Calhoun City; Taylor Brownlee, Allison Caitlyn Vance, both of Columbus; Ce’Ariah Shaw of Eupora; Emma Grace Allen, Wesleigh Brooke Loague, Kaylie McMillen, Marly Moore, Emily Pate, Kaitlyn Marie Plunkett, all of Fulton; Ruth Allison White of Guntown; Brianna Richardson of Hatley; Madeline Elizabeth Comer, Emory Reinhard, both of Mantachie; Anni Pearce, Jordan Grace Springer, both of Mooreville; Rilee Blake Maxwell, Madalyn Minica, Chloe Minich, all of Nettleton; Rylie Ozbirn of New Albany; Aurora Elise Gibson, Emma Kate Mask, both of Plantersville; Emily Clowers, Anna Leigh Jenkins, Emily Moorman, Anna Claire Warren, Dylan Williams, all of Pontotoc; Sarah Kate Thompson of Potts Camp; Lexi Tabbs of Red Bay, Ala.; Addie Lackey, Lauren Elizabeth Long, Ella Frances Parker, Madison White, all of Saltillo; Sharicka Martin of Shannon; Autumn Jordan of Smithville; Holly Reed Carrington of Southaven; Rylie Grace Knight, Mary Morgan Lyle, Madison Necole Martin, Sydney Rayanne McKee, Sa’Niyah Shumpert, all of Tupelo; Kedre’ana Mister of Verona; Anealia Shaiday Fair of Weir; and Aubrey Eaton of Woodland.