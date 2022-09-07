Imagine a national hero who dies unexpectedly in an isolated wilderness area under questionable circumstances. It appears to be suicide, but there may be more to it.
That’s what happened in 1809, just up the Natchez Trace from New Albany about two hours’ drive.
Meriwether Lewis, who with partner William Clark, explored and mapped much of the Louisiana Purchase and what is today the western United States, died as a result of gunshot wounds. It was reported as suicide, but other circumstances suggested there could be more to the story.
The mystery of that tale is what New Albany residents will be able to see on the big screen this weekend at the Magnolia Civic Center.
The historic Ciné Theatre will host three premiere screenings of the film, “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The movie is the creation of Baldwyn’s Clark Richey, who wrote the screenplay, directed and produced the movie, which has already won multiple awards in pre-screening.
In the movie, different versions of Lewis’s death are imagined by his friend, Alexander Wilson (Billy Slaughter, Mindhunter) during a tense encounter with Priscilla Grinder (Amye Gousset, The Card Counter) – the only witness to Lewis’s final night alive. Described as a historical thriller, the movie brings together an award-winning cast and crew that includes John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard), Sonny Marinelli (Entourage) and Evan Williams (Versailles) as Lewis.
Richey, who owns Six Shooter Studios as well as Quail Ridge Engineering, has been working on the production a couple of years. He has also spent his time renovating the Claude Gentry Theatre.
The theater is described as becoming a home to many variety shows, live radio programs and traditional stage plays, including "The Peacemakers - A Western," an original work Richey wrote in 2016.
Following the premiere stage production of Peacemakers, a full-length film of the play was cinematically produced, and from that experience, Clark's film company Six Shooter Studios was created (the Six Shooter log can be seen as the cylinder of a six shooter – or a movie reel). Six Shooter Studios has since produced critically acclaimed music videos and documentaries, as well as their first feature "Mysterious Circumstance."
Clark has served as field producer for The History Channel's "The UnXplained with William Shatner" on multiple occasions. As an actor, Clark recently played leading roles in the 2020 indie western "Bastard's Crossing" and in an episode of The History Channel series "Great Escapes with Morgan Freeman."
He has several other screenplays in various stages of pre-production.
Playing the female lead in the movie as well as serving as manager for Six Shooter Studios is area actress Amye Gousset. Gousset has appeared in numerous stage, television, and film projects including The Help, Nashville (CMT), Army Wives (Lifetime), and USA’s The Purge (appearing with Dermot Mulroney). She has been recognized nationally and internationally for her work in independent film. In 2019, Gousset co-starred with Mysterious Circumstance Executive Producer John Schneider in the indie feature The Favorite, and most recently she has appeared in The Past Is Never Dead: The Story of William Faulkner (with Eric Roberts) and The Card Counter (directed by Paul Schrader).
Movie-only events in New Albany will be on Friday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m. with tickets priced at $12.50 plus tax and fees. A special screening event, complete with a reception meet-and-greet as well as a filmmaker question-and-answer session, is planned for Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 plus tax and fees. Details can be found and tickets can be ordered at magnoiaciviccenter.com. A week ago, nearly half the Saturday night seats were already sold.
The official U.S. theatrical premiere of the film will be held on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. in a
one-night-only performance in the historic 1,200-seat Tampa Theatre in Tampa, Fla. The official national release of the movie will commence on Friday, Sept. 9, with premiere events being held in theaters in Louisiana, Tennessee and Mississippi.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.