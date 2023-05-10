Northeast Mississippi Community College will hold its annual commencement exercises on Thursday, May 11, and Friday, May 12, in the Bonner Arnold Coliseum on the Booneville campus.
Northeast will recognize candidates for degrees and certificates from the college's Division of Health Sciences and Career and Technical programs on May 11 while degree candidates from the divisions of mathematics and sciences; business and engineering technology; fine arts; social, behavioral and applied sciences; and languages and humanities will be honored on May 12.
Both ceremonies are set to begin promptly at 6 p.m. in front of near-capacity crowds. School officials will start moving the processional into the coliseum at approximately 5:45 p.m.
In case of inclement weather on one or both nights, the processional lineup will be housed in the adjacent Patterson Hall.
Members of the college's Board of Trustees, administration, as well as other guests, will take part in the program.
Moment of Silence/Prayer will be led by Tomeka Johnson of Shannon on Thursday evening and Brianna Lowrey of Iuka on Friday.
Lillie Faith Childs of New Albany will perform the National Anthem Thursday night, while Isabel Goad of Glen will do the honors on Friday.
Northeast president Dr. Ricky G. Ford will address the graduates on both nights.
Business and Engineering Technology division All-Star award winner Tres Jones of Rienzi will address his classmates Thursday night while Callie Smith of Guntown, the 2022-23 Student Government Association president, will deliver the student response during the Friday night ceremony.
During both ceremonies, Northeast Board of Trustees chairman Vance Witt (Union County) will deliver an official welcome to those in attendance and give remarks.
Northeast executive vice-president Dr. Craig-Ellis Sasser will recognize the class of 2023 and vice president of instruction Dr. Michelle Baragona will introduce each candidate.
President Ford will confer the degrees and certificates on both nights.
Northeast's High School Equivalency Graduation ceremony is set for Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. in Bonner Arnold Coliseum.
For those who cannot make it the commencement exercises, the college will be broadcasting all three ceremonies - Thursday, Friday and Monday night - live on http://www.nemcctv.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.