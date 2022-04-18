The City of New Albany has temporarily opted out of allowing medical marijuana growth or sale, but only until officials can agree on unresolved zoning issues.
Union County officials have not decided what they will do but are holding a non-binding public hearing for 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 26.
The Town of Blue Springs unconditionally opted in while the Town of Myrtle officials have issued no public position on the matter.
Counties and cities have until May 3 to opt out of the medical marijuana program and can opt back in at any time. If they fail to opt out by May 3, however, they cannot opt out later. That means some officials have decided to opt out for now, see how growth and sales operations work, and then possibly opt back in later.
Entities may opt out of cultivation individually, processing individually, sales and distribution individually, or all three.
The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association has issued a “cheat sheet” summarizing aspects of the state law for quick reference.
While marijuana can only be provided for bona fide medical conditions, the list is long.
It includes cancer, Parkinson’s, Huntington’s, muscular dystrophy, glaucoma, spastic quadriplegia, HIV, AIDS, hepatitis, ALS, Crohn’s, ulcerative colitis, sickle cell anemia, Alzheimer’s, agitation of dementia, PTSD, autism, pain refractory to opioid management, diabetic or peripheral neuropathy, spinal cord. Disease, or sever injury, chronic medical treatment that causes cachexia or wasting, severe nausea, seizures, severe and persistent muscle spasm or chronic pain.
Qualified persons can purchase up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana flower per week, one gram of concentrate or 100 milligrams of THC.
The patient must have a registry card by signing up with the state, having a bona fide relationship with the certifying physician and pay $25 for the card, good for one year.
Physicians, physicians’ assistants, nurse practitioners and optometrists may be qualified to certify patients but must complete eight hours of continuing education first and five hours every year after that.
Certification must include an in-person assessment of the patient with a follow-up assessment six months later.
Most people are aware of the cultivation and dispensary licenses but also available are licensing for micro-cultivation, micro-processing, research, processing, transportation, disposal and testing.
The fair market price will be set by the Mississippi Department of Revenue and recalculated every six months starting with next year. Cultivation facilities will pay a five-percent excise tax and dispensaries will collect normal retail sales tax.
The main reason for concern for most officials is location of dispensaries and grow farms.
Cultivation and processing facilities are restricted to areas zoned agricultural or industrial but could be in commercial zoning with a variance.
Dispensaries, research facilities and testing facilities can be in commercially zoned areas, but with some restrictions.
Facilities must not be within 1,000 feet of a school, church or daycare unless they have a waiver from the organization. Dispensaries must be at least 1,500 feet from each other.
If a county or municipality opts out, citizens may call for an election over opting back in by presenting a petition with signatures of 20 percent or 1,500 qualified voters, whichever is lesser. In that event an election must be held within 60 days.
Registry ID cards will be available June 2 or possibly sooner.
The Department of Health will begin issuing licenses for cultivation, processing, testing, research, disposal and transportation June 2 and they should be received within 30 days.
Licenses for dispensaries will be issued after July 5, usually within 30 days of receipt.